The new Piaget Altiplano Precious Skeleton has 393 diamonds and a thin dial

Offered in open dials and bold skeleton designs, Piaget watches won the hearts of many with elegance and precision.

Whether the brand is launching a new design or a new watch, it always aims for the highest quality. This is reflected in timepieces like the Altiplano Ultimate Automatic and the Altiplano Origin Watch.

Piaget recently unveiled the Altiplano Precious Skeleton Watch to the world via its socials. According to the brand’s official statement, the new watch is “the world’s thinnest diamond-set skeleton self-winding movement.”

The organization built its reputation from the ground up with high-quality watches, so this new watch definitely walks the walk, with a 3mm-thick skeletonish material.

Apart from the skeleton gold dial, which cuts through different sections in a stylish manner, the new Altiplano also stands out due to its shiny appearance. The front face is highlighted by a glimmer produced by stones on different elements.

Piaget also went all out with diamonds. Elements featured on the front and back of this timepiece—like the bezel, dial, ring, and inner gears—are completely covered by diamonds, which are perfectly fixed on the surface to reflect more light. While the watch comes with 393 diamonds, the caliber has the highest number of diamonds (293 stones), due to the expansive surface area.

And thanks to the sleek design, multiple components, such as gears and bridges, are quite visible from various angles, adding some character to the overall look. Well, there’s just something about skeleton dials that elevates a watch’s overall look to a whole new level.