2024 PAKA Impact report shows that they’re succeeding at making a difference

Proof is in the pudding for PAKA

By
Peruvian Alpaca farmers
PAKA

PAKA is more than just peak performance wear utilizing alpaca fibers. It is a passion project dedicated to making a difference in our closets and in Peru, where they source all of their alpaca. They still use the same weavers from the same village they did when the whole thing started with the original hoodie. They are working on becoming even more sustainable and are always on the hunt for how they can get better on the garment stage and behind the scenes. Every once in a while, we get confirmation that we’re on the right path, and they did with the PAKA Impact Report for 2024.

“Our partners in Peru are the foundation of everything we do,” commented Kris Cody, Founder and CEO of PAKA. “Since founding PAKA on a weaver’s rooftop in 2017, our mission has been the same goal: to bring you closer to the people and animals behind your clothing. We believe real impact starts at the source. As we step into our next chapter, I’m beyond proud to share PAKA’s biggest milestone yet: the creation of our very own nonprofit, the PAKA Foundation. This entity will be tasked with meaningfully and directly allocating 1% of our revenue directly back to the Peruvian communities where all our products are born.”

Giving back in Peru

PAKA weavers
PAKA

The report shows that they are continuing to grow their impact in multiple ways, but the big highlights from the report are:

  • Prioritizing Sustainable Materials: PAKA continues to lead with sustainably. 64% of its clothing is crafted responsibly using sourced Peruvian alpaca fiber, organic cotton, and merino wool—and 100% of products are free of restricted substances and PFAS chemicals.
  • Investing in 300+ Quechua Weavers: They have grown massively since they started on a weaver’s rooftop in 2017. In 2024, the company grew from 200 to 300+ employed women artisans, providing stable, equitable incomes.
  • Supporting 7,450 Alpaquero Families: PAKA’s supply chain depends on thousands of Peruvian alpaca families–known as Alpaqueros that live in the rural Andes. In 2024, PAKA built two greenhouses in Parinas-Puno, providing fresh, nutritious food for these local families living in high altitudes.
  • Expanding Education for Peruvian Women: Through a partnership with nonprofit Peruvian Hearts, PAKA financed university tuition for 17 Peruvian women in 2024 alone, bringing the total number of scholarships to 24. They are also passing the entrepreneurial spirit on to others with the PAKA Entrepreneurial Fund.

