Paka revolutionizes outerwear with award-winning upgrade

The mountains of Peru are some of the most beautiful landscapes in the world. And while they have plenty of vistas for you to take in when you visit, it isn’t always the most hospitable. That is why alpaca became a highly regarded fiber in the industry. It is functional enough to keep you warm and mobile in the mountains or in the urban streets. That is also how PAKA became one of the most luxurious brands to come about in the last decade. The original PAKA Apu Parka won the 2023 ISPO Award for its innovation in functionality and traceability, and now the brand has dropped an upgrade for the next level up.

“PAKAFILL has been one of our greatest innovations as a natural fiber brand,” commented Kris Cody, PAKA Founder and CEO. “Up until now, the outerwear industry has relied on mainly two options for insulation: goose down, which requires killing geese, or synthetics, which are derived from fossil fuels. With PAKAFILL®, it’s not only more ethical but also tests warmer than synthetic battings. We’re very proud to take this evolution of outerwear a step further.”

Powered by PAKAFILL

Warmer than any synthetically insulated jacket currently on the marketplace with a 2.1 thermal CLO value, PAKAFILL is Paka’s secret weapon to get this parka the award in its first iteration and will continue its climb to the top of the peak in the industry. With a four-way stretch, it fulfills all the functionality a good outdoor outerwear garment needs while also being as fashionable as the rest of PAKA’s products. The notable Inca pattern at the zipper pocket fits right in with your sweaters and socks, which already keep you warm in the PAKA way.

Specs fully recycled waterproof stretch fabric zip vents helmet compatibility 90% Nylon, 10% Spandex lining 100% Recycled Polyester shell PAKAFILL insulation

Paka Apu Parka