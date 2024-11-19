 Skip to main content
Twenty year skiing legend creates alpine gear fit for special forces

OR and skiing legend come together for the perfect alpine set

By
Outdoor Research athlete Mark Abma on the mountain
Outdoor Research

Outdoor Research has been a trusted source for alpine gear since it burst on the stage in the early eighties. When Ron Gregg, a nuclear physicist, grew frustrated with the lack of dependable gear for the harsh environments, he dedicated his life to improving the industry for others. If anyone can figure out how, it is a nuclear physicist, right? Over four decades later and we are looking at one of the most technologically advanced alpine sets to hit the market. The Outdoor Research x Mark Abma set is not only perfect for any skier, climber, or outdoor enthusiast but it is also developed with United States Special Forces in mind, even giving them their own exclusive colorway.

Stealth good enough for special forces soldiers

Outdoor Research athlete Mark Abma by the fire
Outdoor Research

The Skitour Ascentshell Collection consists of a jacket with the brand’s air-permeable electrospun AscentShell Air 3L material, which offers unparalleled breathability without sacrificing durability, and a pant with a hybrid-mapped construction. The jacket features a bluesign-approved softshell bib upper for unrestricted movement and a fully waterproof AscentShell Air 3L lower for comfort and protection in challenging conditions. 

“Blending into the environment, staying dry and warm for 16-hour days in diverse conditions, and feeling completely unrestricted in any situation—this is what I love about the Multicam Alpine Skytour Ascentshell Collection,” said Outdoor Research athlete Mark Abma, a legendary skier with over two decades in the industry and sport. “This kit feels incredibly natural and intuitive, and I love the sensation of moving through the mountains in stealth mode.”

There is also an added version of the exclusive Multicam Alpine pattern—only available to US Special Forces partners—developed to effectively reduce near-infrared detection in snowy environments. While you can’t get the pattern, you can stealthily move like them. 

Be Legendary

