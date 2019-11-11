Our Favorite Rugged Winter Menswear from Wallace and Barnes

If you know where to look, you can continually unearth hidden gems. In this case, that means we’re digging into a collection-within-a-collection of sorts this winter — the vintage-inspired, utterly rugged and yet versatile offerings from Wallace and Barnes, part of classic American menswear purveyors J. Crew. If ever you’ve wanted a plethora of tough chore coats, classic chinos, layering-ready flannel shirts, and durable accessories to go along with all of it, this is the place to start your shopping. Here are our favorite picks.

Wallace and Barnes Heavyweight Flannel Shirt

The Wallace and Barnes line at J. Crew really is the best of the best all around — these are the kind of pieces that look at once familiar and reliable, yet they’re ready for you to carve out your own stories wearing them. Seriously, that’s not hyperbole — the Heavyweight Flannel Shirt calls to mind winter weekend adventures and cozy mornings in front of the fire, both decades ago and right now. We love the rich plaid pattern and yellow color.

Wallace and Barnes Boiled Merino Wool Chore Jacket

The thing about the Wallace and Barnes line is that they’ve successfully managed to distill so many eras into unique design inspiration. In fact, the Boiled Merino Wool Chore Jacket looks like the kind of piece you might have found in a longshoreman’s closet decades ago. That’s more than good enough for your fall and winter pursuits.

Wallace and Barnes Military Officer’s Chinos

The military is an ongoing source of inspiration when it comes to tough, hard-wearing silhouettes that work for the modern man. That’s why these Military Officer’s Chinos will never go out of style, featuring specs that call to mind the old-school chinos worn by your grandfather. For the present day, you can pair these with a chambray shirt and merino wool chore jacket (see above).

Wallace and Barnes Double-Pronged Leather Belt

If you can believe it, Wallace and Barnes also delivers rugged, pleasingly old-school accessories. This handsome leather belt, with two rows of prongs, is just different enough from the everyday. Wear it with the Military Officer’s Chinos.

Wallace and Barnes Shearling Chukka Slippers

What’s the best way to complement warm, rugged, and classic menswear from Wallace and Barnes? Why, a pair of ridiculously well-made chukka slippers, here just in time for the holiday season. Yes, you can (and should) wear these outside the house.

Editors' Recommendations