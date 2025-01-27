 Skip to main content
Orlebar Brown wants you to hit the resorts this winter

From Apres ski to the hot tub, everything you need for the mountain resort

By
Orlebar Brown knit quilted jacket
Orlebar Brown

Orelar Brown put themselves on the map when they recreated one of the most iconic looks ever worn by James Bond, or any action star for that matter. When they dropped their version of the blue onesie from Dr. No, they became one of THE go-to destinations for men who wanted to embody the secret agent. They even have their own 007 collection. That wasn’t the end of it, though; they also became a go-to place for resort wear and the place to grab your swim trunks and poolside fits. That is a good problem to have, but they are breaking out of that problem now with a collection of pieces perfectly tailored for that 007 getaway to the ski resort. Orlebar Brown Mountain Resort Capsule is a selection of pieces all over the site that are perfect for your mountain getaway.

Everything from Apres ski to the hot tub

Orlebar Brown Blazer
Orlebar Brown

The Resort Collection is everything you need, from shopping in town to hitting the lodge after a great run. If you want to shop at the local spots, warm up and stand out with the relaxed fit Crochet Cotton Jumper from the FW24 Collection. Once you have finished your run on the slopes, warm up with the Wallace Quilted Knitted Sleeve jacket (which looks remarkably similar to the jacket worn by Daniel Craig at the mountain retreat in Spectre; they can’t get away from the connection now). And when it is time for dinner, no self-respecting Bond would be seen without a good tailored jacket, so OB offers the Tailored Fit Pique Merino Blazer. There is something for every occasion except skiing, so hit the Rockies or the Alps before the season ends.

Orlebar Brown Resort

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
