New Balance gets deconstructed in a new size? collaboration

First launched in 2001, New Balance’s ‘Protection Pack’ series has had quite the journey. Created to honor the concept of ‘wear and tear,’ the collection offers a distinct look for the New Balance look. To celebrate the UK-based size?’s 25th anniversary, New Balance is reviving the ‘Protection Pack’ series with a unique collection. Available in three new earthy tones, the new collection is a neutral and versatile option for faithful fans of the brand. Although the pack will be released in parts, fans can already get a first glance at the collection. Despite the edgier exterior, the sneakers stay true to New Balance’s quality and features. An interesting and unique take on the traditional New Balance style, these sneakers are a must-have for any collector.

size? x New Balance 2002R “Protection Pack”

In honor of the UK retailer’s 25th anniversary, New Balance and size? are reestablishing the ‘Protection Pack’ with plenty of style. Releasing in three new colorways, the partnership between the two brands sees the New Balance 2002R model in a new deconstructed pattern. Featuring distressed suede overlays and mesh base uppers, the sneaker dons an edgier style. A pair of butter yellow laces are included with each colorway to add to the vintage look. Foot support comes in the form of the ABZORB midsole and N-ergy outsole, bringing the silhouette together. The new sneaker will be released in brown, metallic silver, and black colorways for this collection. Although part of the same pack, the brown colorway will release first via size?’s platforms in March.