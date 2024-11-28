 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

New Balance introduces a mushroom-inspired sneaker – and it’s actually sophisticated

New Balance unveils mushroom sneaker

By
new balance sneakers on dirt and leaves
Premier / Premier

Nowadays it seems as if anything can inspire the next trend shoe. However, when it comes to New Balance’s latest partnership with Michigan skate shop Premier, their newest inspiration is an unexpected pick. Taking after a mushroom morsel, the newest New Balance sneaker has all of the designs and details of a mushroom. While it might seem out-of-the-box, the subtle and sophisticated nods allow for the sneaker to still look like elevated footwear. Paired with the brand’s notorious technical features, this new sneaker has just enough style to add flair to your wardrobe. As with previous New Balance collaborations, the newest design is all about adding style and creative twists to classic and retro silhouettes. 

Premier x New Balance Numeric 480 “Morel Mushroom”

new balance box among leaves
Premier / Premier

Composed of different neutral hues, the Morel Mushroom sneaker is a one-of-a-kind design that easily fits with any style. Made with the brand’s HyphaLite TC sustainable leather that uses the body of the mushroom, this shoe doesn’t just resemble a mushroom, it’s made from it. Adding to the detail are debossed leather uppers with honeycomb patterns that give the design extra texture and style. Part of New Balance’s skate sneaker designs, this Morel Mushroom is chic yet street-style ready. Available via New Balance for $130, this collaboration also offers a matching Premier pair of socks and hoodie. Adding to the aesthetic of the collaboration are a foraging bag, hiker-style laces, and custom stickers. Although a mushroom sneaker isn’t a common occurrence, this new collaborative sneaker paves the way for similar designs that infuse unexpected designs and materials with practical footwear you can use every day.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
The new Roger Dubuis watch: A timepiece that draws inspiration from knights
An artistic watch with knights on the dial
Roger Dubuis watch

While some watches are popular for their movements, the Roger Dubuis watch has made ripples in the industry with its stylish dial. Instead of featuring hour markers on the watch, this new timepiece from Roger Dubuis has small miniatures which are considered to be more artistic than hour markers.

The good thing about this watch is this—each miniature version differs from the next. One look at the dial is enough to give you some insight into the effort that’s been put into the watch. Apparently, every knight has a unique element, so the brand spent a lot of time on minor details.

Read more
A sci-fi inspired watch from the ’70s is back: Girard-Perregaux’s new Casquette 2.0
Check out the new Casquette 2.0 in titanium and gold
Casquette 2.0 in titanium and gold

The future is now—a watch that Girard-Perregaux created for the future has been reintroduced in a new version. Popular for its futuristic design and features, the Casquette 2.0 is back in titanium and gold. These are new finishes that have never been featured in previous generations.

Since Girard-Perregaux is a brand that puts its customers first, it developed a timepiece that aligned with its customers’ vision in 2022 and launched it as the Casquette 2.0. Two years later, it rolled out a new version of the Casquette 2.0.

Read more
The new Bulova Racer Chronograph: an adrenaline-inspired watch
You'll love the new Bulova Racer Chronograph, which is defined as an adrenaline-inspired piece
Bulova Racer Chronograph

As a brand that’s been in the racing industry since the mid-'40s, Bulova knows auto-inspired watches. And now the brand has introduced a watch that represents the efforts it has put into motorsports, incorporating various aspects into the timepiece that align with its main principles.

The new timepiece has a 44 mm casing characterized by smooth curves and bends similar to those featured on high-end racing cars. To provide multiple styling options, the main case is available in two different finishes: black IP and stainless steel.

Read more