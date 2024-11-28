New Balance introduces a mushroom-inspired sneaker – and it’s actually sophisticated

Nowadays it seems as if anything can inspire the next trend shoe. However, when it comes to New Balance’s latest partnership with Michigan skate shop Premier, their newest inspiration is an unexpected pick. Taking after a mushroom morsel, the newest New Balance sneaker has all of the designs and details of a mushroom. While it might seem out-of-the-box, the subtle and sophisticated nods allow for the sneaker to still look like elevated footwear. Paired with the brand’s notorious technical features, this new sneaker has just enough style to add flair to your wardrobe. As with previous New Balance collaborations, the newest design is all about adding style and creative twists to classic and retro silhouettes.

Premier x New Balance Numeric 480 “Morel Mushroom”

Composed of different neutral hues, the Morel Mushroom sneaker is a one-of-a-kind design that easily fits with any style. Made with the brand’s HyphaLite TC sustainable leather that uses the body of the mushroom, this shoe doesn’t just resemble a mushroom, it’s made from it. Adding to the detail are debossed leather uppers with honeycomb patterns that give the design extra texture and style. Part of New Balance’s skate sneaker designs, this Morel Mushroom is chic yet street-style ready. Available via New Balance for $130, this collaboration also offers a matching Premier pair of socks and hoodie. Adding to the aesthetic of the collaboration are a foraging bag, hiker-style laces, and custom stickers. Although a mushroom sneaker isn’t a common occurrence, this new collaborative sneaker paves the way for similar designs that infuse unexpected designs and materials with practical footwear you can use every day.

