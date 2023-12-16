 Skip to main content
Thrift store find: $700 Movado watch for $15 (plus tips for finding a great deal)

You'll have to sort through some junk, though

Dave McQuilling
By
A Movado watch
Antony Trivet / Pexels

If you’re a luxury watch collector, you may be struggling to bulk out your collection because of budgetary reasons. But you don’t have to head to a jewelry store or trawl eBay to find a new timepiece. Instead, you can try to strike it lucky at your local thrift store — as one Reddit user did when they scored a $700 Movado watch for just $15.

Admittedly, u/bobosdreams found a women’s watch, but there’s no reason you couldn’t snag watches for men this way, if those are more your thing. To top it off, the watch the Redditor found appears to be brand new, so there are no parts to replace or rough points to correct.

Thrift stores and second-hand shops will usually have a jewelry section, and these are always worth a browse if you’re keen to spot a bargain. You may have more luck at a thrift store, which tends to have part-time staff who have to deal with a wide range of items, than secondhand stores that may specialize in antiques and jewelry — but it’s still worth checking if you’re passing a store with time to kill.

You should also browse beyond the jewelry box, as the Movado in question was hidden away in the tool section of the thrift store. You shouldn’t purely limit yourself to traditional stores either, as there are plenty of bargains to be found elsewhere.

Watches displayed in a store window
Gül Işık / Pexels

Don’t forget estate sales

While a thrift store can be a great place to score a vintage watch, there are other areas where you can find a potential bargain. Estate sales are common in the U.S., and they tend to occur following a death or relocation. They’re basically a “closing down” sale for a private home, as whoever is in charge of the estate wants to turn a house full of items into a stack of liquid cash as quickly as possible.

Sometimes high-value items (which often include watches) are spotted and removed so they can be handed over to the family. They are then kept or sold separately. However, this isn’t always the case. In some cases, the person managing the sale may recognize “Rolex” but not know much about watches beyond the name of the world’s most successful watch brand. So, a Grand Seiko may be priced like a regular Seiko, or an Omega may find itself on a table alongside a Timex.

There’s also a chance things could be placed into lots, and a box of random watches may include a hidden gem. The reported finds aren’t just limited to Movado watches, as one Reddit user managed to pluck a vintage Seamaster from an estate sale back in 2022. The watch admittedly needed a little work, but you’re looking at something that could fetch a few thousand dollars getting nabbed for $10.

Longines watch movement
Ralf / Pixabay

Watch out for fakes

While a lucky find can be worth thousands, there are also plenty of fakes out there — and fakes are totally worthless. If you do spot a Rolex or a Patek Philipe, then there’s a fair chance you’re looking at a fake.

Older and cheaper fakes are pretty easy to spot if you know what you’re looking for. With the exception of the Oysterquartz (which will say Oysterquartz on the dial), Rolex doesn’t do quartz movements. If you find a real Oysterquartz, you can flip it for five figures.

If it’s another common Rolex, like a Datejust, Seamaster, or Oyster Perpetual, and it’s a battery-powered version, then you’re looking at a counterfeit. If the watch is running and has a specific “tick, tick, tick” motion, then it’s a quartz. This is similar to if you hold it up to your ear and the mechanisms of a manual or automatic watch have a distinct sound. With some exceptions, Rolex watches usually come with plain backs. Many fakes have a few stamps that aim to add authenticity, but that actually does the opposite.

Another sign of a fake luxury watch includes a poor-quality finish. Edges won’t be smoothed, things may be misaligned, materials will be cheaper, and dial details may be off. If you can open the watch and check the correct movement is present, then that’s a good indicator that you have a genuine item. Examining the movement was how the Movado buyer above verified their find. Spotting plastic inside the watch isn’t an indicator that it’s a fake. Sure, brands like Rolex pride themselves on not using plastic, but Omega, Movado, and more will have plastic or certain resins inside some models.

“Superfakes” that are almost indistinguishable from the real thing do exist, and you’ll need an expert to help you out in that case. Many vintage pieces tend to be spared this, but popular men’s watches like the Seamaster, Submariner, Daytona, and Nautilus have their share of high-quality clones. If a fake isn’t obvious, and the price is right, you can take a gamble on it — but be aware there is a risk.

Dave McQuilling
Dave McQuilling
Dave McQuilling
Dave has spent pretty much his entire career as a journalist; this has included jobs at newspapers, TV stations, on the…
Best watch deals: Timex, Casio, and other affordable brands
Luminox field watch on bag

Grabbing a great watch can be a tricky affair. Part of the watch-buying community just wants something that can conveniently tell the time, no phone or hands required. Yet another part of the community wants the best luxury watches, fine-tuned instruments that have complexity and style at their very center. As a result, it can be tricky to find the right price on a watch for your arm. Many people, for example, set the bar high and opt for watches under $1,000 as the deal spot. Others are just looking for a running watch that will tell them how fast their last lap was and don't have time for that pricey stuff. Accommodating both styles of watch-hunter is, again, tricky.

To do so, however, we're distilling down the most popular men's watch brands and picking through their most essential deals. The result should give you that middle ground of luxury, style, and functionality that we know you crave.
Best Tissot watch deals

Read more
These limited-edition watches are made with actual pieces of the Berlin Wall
There's a quartz and an automatic version
Wind of Change watch on wrist

The masses remember many different moments in history as turning points in the path humans take. Some take us toward destruction, like the development of the atomic bomb, and others take us closer to serenity and peace, like the end of World War II. Some lead to others, some seem isolated, but all create lasting impacts on our collective memory and view of the world. The style and the fashion industry are not immune to those moments and will create garments and entire style trends from them. From WWII-inspired coats and boots to the lasting impact it has on men's watches with the best field watches and pilot watches.

One of the more recent events that shaped our world today was the end of the Cold War and the way the fall of the Berlin Wall signified a reunification of a Germany ripped apart for half a century. Many industries created their own interpretations of the time, from movies and books to politics and music. Wind of Change by The Scorpions became the anthem by which we celebrated the unification of Germany after years of post-war division. Now, Col & MacArthur offers the Wind of Change watch, which finds a way to remind us all of a time when we overcame division to become united once again.

Read more
You can now carry the moon on your wrist with one of these moon watches with actual moon dust
There are 3 different models in this watch collection
Yanko Design Moon Dust watch

Humans are nothing if not explorers, and watches have helped them do it from day one. From discovering the New World to diving into the depths of the seas, we have always reached for the unknown. One of the most triumphant discoveries of our world was reaching beyond it entirely, as we sent brave explorers into space and put a man on the moon. The Apollo 11 mission sparked imagination and wonder in the entire world as they watched Neil Armstrong drop from the lunar module ladder and utter his famous phrase, "One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." Accompanying Armstrong, and almost every explorer across the globe, are some of the best and most durable men's watches on the planet.

Now, you can wear a watch that commemorates Armstrong's walk on the moon and the entirety of the Apollo missions, as Yanko Designs releases the Interstellar LUNAR1,622 watch. Not only is it a gorgeous piece of horological engineering, but it features multiple callouts and aspects that will make you want to reach for the stars and follow in the footsteps of the most famous explorers in history. Or at least talk about it at your next party when someone asks about the striking piece on your wrist.

Read more