Our favorite summer sunglasses are stylish, affordable, and available.

As the summer sun shines brightly, the quest for the perfect pair of sunglasses becomes an essential part of every fashionable man’s agenda. In this ever-evolving world of luxury eyewear, where style meets functionality, we present an exclusive guide to the most sought-after sunglasses for the summer of 2023. From the iconic designs of Oakley, Ray-Ban, and Prada to the cutting-edge allure of SMITH aviators, we have carefully curated a selection that exudes sophistication while staying true to the essence of men’s luxury fashion.

While staying stylish is paramount, our selections go beyond mere aesthetics. We’ve taken into consideration the various demands of a versatile summer, ensuring that each pair seamlessly transitions from casual beach days to urban escapades. So, whether you’re conquering mountain trails, strolling along Lake Garda, or simply savoring the joys of summer with an ice-cold beer, let our handpicked selection of sunglasses add a touch of elegance and functionality to your every adventure. Embrace the season with confidence and style, and bask in the perfect blend of fashion and protection that our curated collection offers.

Oakley Holbrook Mix sunglasses

Step into the world of unrivaled luxury with the Oakley Holbrook Mix sunglasses – a true classic that effortlessly fuses timeless design with cutting-edge technology. At the heart of these sunglasses lie the Prizm lenses — designed to enhance color and contrast, they deliver a crystal-clear view that captivates the senses. As the world around you comes to life with vibrant hues, you’ll revel in the sharpness and clarity of your vision.

Recommended Videos

Crafted with precision and comfort in mind, these sunglasses feature a Three-Point Fit that ensures lenses are held in precise optical alignment. The frame, constructed with O Matter and lightweight, durable stainless steel, guarantees all-day comfort and durability.

The Oakley Holbrook Mix sunglasses come equipped with HDPolarized technology, which minimizes glare. Designed and tested under extreme high mass and high-velocity circumstances, these guarantee protection across a wide range of demanding conditions, and with a price point of $260, they’re the ultimate choice for the modern gentleman.

Ray-Ban Aviator Classic sunglasses

The timeless Ray-Ban Aviator Classic is a must-have for any collection of high-end eyewear. With its teardrop-shaped lenses and sleek metal frame, these sunglasses have transcended time, becoming an enduring symbol of style and sophistication. The Ray-Ban Aviator Classic, which was initially created in 1937 for American aviators, has established itself as one of the most recognizable sunglasses designs ever. With a price tag of $171, these combine aviator styling with exceptional quality, performance, and comfort.

The Aviator Classic features a polished gold metal frame that exudes elegance. The pilot-shaped frame, with its adjustable nose pads, ensures a perfect fit for most faces. The temple color in gold adds a touch of luxury, elevating the overall aesthetic. With lenses in 11 different hues, the Aviator Classic is not only stylish but also highly functional. Featuring the classic G-15 treatment, they offer excellent clarity and protection from the sun’s harmful rays, making them perfect for everyday wear or special occasions alike.

Smith Layback sunglasses

The Smith Layback ChromaPop Polarized sunglasses are a true blend of modern style and cutting-edge technology that every man will adore. These aviators are not your ordinary shades; they are a statement of sophistication and functionality. Crafted with a lightweight and durable stainless steel frame, the Smith Layback sunglasses offer a comfortable fit that lasts all day. But what truly sets them apart are the ChromaPop Polarized lenses. These lenses cut glare, enhance color perception, and provide stunning clarity. Say goodbye to annoying reflections and hello to a world of vibrant colors.

For those who appreciate a classic pilot shape, the Smith Layback is a match made in eyewear heaven. With its medium-large fit and large coverage, these aviators complement any face shape with style. The 6-base lens curvature ensures a perfect fit for everyday wear, while the spring hinges self-adjust for an unbeatable, snug feel.

These aviators are not just a fashion statement. Whether you’re rocking them at a barbecue with smoking steaks on the grill or strolling through the city streets feeling all James Bond, the Smith Layback sunglasses are a great option.

Goodr OG sunglasses

Goodr’s reputation for creating exceptional eyewear meets its peak with these sunglasses, which have it all – style, function, and a price that won’t break the bank. With hilarious names for all the colors, like “Mick and Keith’s Midnight Ramble” and “Whiskey Shots with Satan,” the OG sunglasses come with a side of sarcasm. The “A Ginger’s Soul” color is black-on-black perfection that pairs flawlessly with the deepest corners of your enigmatic spirit.

The Goodr OGs deliver on their promise – No Slip, No Bounce, All polarized. No more battling with slipping shades – the special grip-coated frame ensures a snug fit, no matter how much you sweat in the boardroom or the gym. Say goodbye to annoying glares, thanks to the black polarized lenses with UV400 protection, shielding your precious eyes from harmful rays.

While trends come and go, the classic frame shape of the Goodr OGs will forever remain in style. They’ve outlasted those “heinous trends of the late 2000s” and will continue to be the epitome of timeless. And the best part? You get all this unbeatable style and performance for an irresistible $25 –a total steal.

Prada Linea Rossa Eyewear Collection sunglasses

The Prada Linea Rossa Eyewear Collection sunglasses are truly a high-end look, with a price of $410, but sometimes a splurge is in order. Crafted with precision and finesse, these sunglasses are a true embodiment of Prada’s iconic style and craftsmanship; they’re truly a work of art for your eyes.

The metal frames showcase enameled outer rims in striking metallic and matte shades, making a bold fashion statement. Designed with your comfort in mind, the ergonomic rubberized nose pads ensure a snug fit, while the sharply interrupted temples add a dynamic touch to the overall look.

The Linea Rossa Eyewear Collection is all about performance and protection. Beyond their stylish appearance, the lenses offer 100% UVA and UVB protection, shielding your eyes from harmful rays in any weather. Plus, the adjustable nose pads make them suitable for all face shapes, ensuring the perfect fit for everyone.

Editors' Recommendations