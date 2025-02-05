From luxe to classic: How men’s footwear is evolving in 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents MIU MIU x New Balance Onitsuka, Mexico 66 Wales Bonner adidas Shoe type to watch: Loafers

If 2024 taught us anything about the footwear industry, it’s the fact that shoe brands are constantly reinventing the trends. Between never-before-seen silhouettes or unlikely collaboration pairings, 2024 has seen many statement footwear trends and headlines. Brands like New Balance dominated the news with divisive styles like the 1906L, while others, like adidas, remixed sneaker classics like the Superstar.

While there’s no reason to believe 2025 will be any different, many new shoe arrivals are waiting to dominate the market. Whether you’re ready to settle into a classic pair or are excited about one of the bold footwear choices, 2025 will be a fun time for shoe lovers. To get the ultimate look at what pairs are called to be some of the hottest of the year for men’s shoe trends, fashion and celebrity publicist Chevy Wolf has shared with us calls on which styles will complete your 2025 wardrobe.

Recommended Videos

MIU MIU x New Balance

It’s no secret that New Balance has produced some of the most exciting collaborative pieces in recent seasons, with each sneaker outdoing the last. However, for 2025, New Balance is seemingly turning to unlikely sources for its ultimate for their partnerships.

“These will always be on trend as they are not only a staple collaboration but an everyday shoe that is a subtle form of luxury and comfortability,” Wolf said. “It’s rare two brands can come together and create a product within those two categories. The most stylish people know a flat shoe is always the way to go, as it goes with shorts, joggers, and flare-out jeans.”

Complete with both MIU MIU and New Balance influences, these shoes are the ultimate luxury footwear for those with a need for a premium touch every day. Despite their high fashion roots, these shoes are easy to style and add to your rotation, without sacrificing style.

Onitsuka, Mexico 66

A rising star in many trendsetters’ closets, the Onitsuka Tiger, Mexico 66 shoes have quietly become an icon for their bold timelessness. Similar to other shoes like the Samba, Superstar, and Gazelle, these sneakers have become recognizable and a must-have for any wardrobe.

According to Wolf, “Onitsukas are definitely on trend for this year as well as it is a classic, comfort everyday shoe and another flat top that creates a balance in everyday wear. I have seen some of the most extremely stylish people rock these in the most colorful ways. It’s also affordable and is an inclusive but exclusive shoe.”

As more brands limit releases or opt for raffle purchases, these Onitsukas are still easy to find; however, the exclusivity of the sneakers is catching them while in stock. Due to the increased demand, it’s not often you see this pair in stock, making them even more desirable for enthusiasts wanting a pair. No matter how you dress them, the bold and colorful hues make a statement on all occasions, making them the only shoes you need this year to make an impact.

Wales Bonner adidas

Much like New Balance, adidas has had a successful year with its statement collaborations. However, it’s well known that its Wales Bonner partnership is among its best. With distinct and out-of-the-box colors and textures available in the lineup, Wales Bonner x adidas has become a popular and recognizable collaboration with fans everywhere. As an example of the many collaborations 2024 has seen, the Wales Bonner x adidas sneakers are easy shoes to make the mark in 2025.

“adidas are also another trend coming back this year. It took a break as the shoes are nearly impossible to find, but they are another luxury shoe that can be dressed up or down, and the brand as a whole is impactful, which has connected to a greater community for a greater purpose, to inspire,” Wolf explained. “That is another part of trends we overlook; it’s not just about who’s wearing the shoe but sometimes the storytelling. Wales Bonner is a phenomenal storyteller, and to tie in the design and color schemes of the shoes is genius. Wales Bonner has been one of the last designers to solidify her place in the industry, which is rare and has rarely been done outside of other luxury houses.”

Shoe type to watch: Loafers



While specific shoes have become men’s shoe trends and must-haves for the year, there’s also a shoe category looking to make a statement. Loafers have long been the go-to dress shoes for formal events, especially based on their versatility and style. However, 2025 is the year that loafers are ditching their formal status and becoming the ultimate everyday shoe.

As Wolf points out, “Loafers are another trend that will be ongoing this year, as it is always a staple in a wardrobe, but what HAS TO end is male chunky loafers. I find it obnoxious and never truly works. … A loafer is made for elegance and sophistication, and not baggy clothes and sportswear. It is kind of a slap in the face to Europeans, but Cole Haan remains king of loafers, especially if you love to vintage shop on eBay; they have the most comfortable and classic pairs. One of the most stylish people I know (and funniest), Luke Fracher, who’s a retail icon, put me on to Belgian Shoesan, an incredible brand that makes incredible loafers.”

While loafers are available near and wide, the elegance and sophistication of a classic silhouette will never lose its touch among the trends.