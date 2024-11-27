 Skip to main content
Team behind popular subscription box has their own menswear

Bespoke Post created Line of Trade and keeps the quality of their subscription

For over a decade, men have been introduced to small brands with big ideas thanks to Bespoke Post. From the moment the company started, it became clear there was a need to fulfill the desires of men around the country without forcing them to do all the shopping themselves. Everything from bench knives and whiskey tumblers to weekender bags and tools showed up in a man’s mailbox once a month. All it took was completing a quiz to give the group an idea of a man’s interests and, presto, curated awesomeness to improve his life. But they weren’t finished. Instead, they went a little further, and Line of Trade was born to give men the perfect place to go for Americana-inspired menswear.

Knowing what makes small brands work

The team behind Bespoke Post came up with Line of Trade to fill another man’s desire, heritage Americana with high quality and timeless style in their closets. Sure, you could find it in big fashion houses for $200 sweaters and $500 coats that imitate American heritage, or you can go for authentic American heritage for less than half that price and twice the style and quality. The character behind the garments is simple, whether you want to wear it on the job or on the town, it fits in and looks great. Not to mention lasting as long as you need it to. Some of the best sellers include the Waxed Ranch Jacket and the Montana Fleece-lined Corduroy Trucker Jacket, but the first thing you should pick up for your closet to introduce yourself to the brand is the Frank shirt, with its waffle texture it will stand out among anything you or anyone else has.

