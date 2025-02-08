 Skip to main content
Kizik releases the hands-free Athens 2 sneaker

Look, Mom! No hands! Slip on the coolest hands-free sneakers

Kizik Athens 2 slip on sneaker
The Kizik Company / The Kizik Company

One of the most challenging things about living in a tiny shoebox apartment is the fact that I don’t have a good space for a bench to put on my shoes — not unless I want a trip hazard or bruised toes. As someone who has lived in an RV on and off for 7 years, I’m not a stranger to small spaces or making things work. That said, I’m always on the lookout for brand-new products that can make the adventuring easier. So when I saw that hands-free footwear company Kizik just released an updated version of their best-selling Athens shoe, I had to take a look and see what was different.

This second version builds on what made the original Athens great, adding significant upgrades to the Athens 2 based on customer feedback and innovations. The Athens 2 still has the iconic patented Kizik “cage” technology that made these shoes easy as pie to slip into without needing to sit down, tie the laces, or do that weird chicken dance that we’ve all done trying to get the heel of the shoe on our feet.

Here are some of the major changes:

  • Breathability: The original Athens featured a breathable stretch knit, but the Athens 2 has switched that out for seamless mesh that’s perfect for all-day support.
  • Foam: The signature injected-mold foam was upgraded to a high-rebound foam for cushion and bounce-back.
  • Traction: The original Athens had traction pods, but the Athens 2 now features a full rubber outsole for high traction.
  • Insoles: The insoles switched from Everyday Comfort® to Arch Form.
  • Gender-specific Fit: The original Athens had a unisex design. With the Athens 2, Kizik has gone for gender-specific fits.
This shoe also has a few completely brand-new features, including a rocker sole for a smoother step and a more supportive structure from arch to heel. Overall, this seems to be a promising addition to Kizik’s lineup.

