Justin Boots unveil cowboy collection

As part of their continuing delivery of authentic Western style, Justin Boots has brought the cutter-toe style to their Frontier collection to add a contemporary touch. When it comes to typical cowboy boots, users usually find an array of styles from round to pointed-toe shapes. However, the cutter-toe option offers a hybrid of these two styles for more room that still feels Western. The cutter toe style was made for cowboys to have more toe space yet narrow enough to fit into stirrups, making it the ultimate comfort in a cowboy boot. In this collection, Western fans will find the cutter toe style and plenty of bold and unique designs that stay true to the cowboy spirit.
Introducing the Frontier collection
The latest Frontier collection additions include the cutter toe style with premium goat and rugged leather options. Equipped with the brand’s ProStep Plus comfort system, these designs are made with some of the best comfort and support available in a cowboy boot. Versatile enough to wear in rural and urban environments, the new cutter toe style gives users more styling options to use with their shoes. Including supported arch construction and cushioned insoles, the Frontier collection is made with durability and all-day usage in mind. The Frontier collection expands various colorways and designs, giving wearers more options in finding the right pair. A fusion between authentic Western flair and modern needs, the Frontier collection is an ideal starting place for those looking to infuse the current Western trend into their closet. Now available via Justin Boots’ website, the Frontier collection ranges from $200 to $225.