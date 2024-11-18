 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Justin Boots launches new cutter-toe Frontier Collection boots

Justin Boots unveil cowboy collection

By
close up on cowboy boot toe
Justin Boots / Justin Boots

As part of their continuing delivery of authentic Western style, Justin Boots has brought the cutter-toe style to their Frontier collection to add a contemporary touch. When it comes to typical cowboy boots, users usually find an array of styles from round to pointed-toe shapes. However, the cutter-toe option offers a hybrid of these two styles for more room that still feels Western. The cutter toe style was made for cowboys to have more toe space yet narrow enough to fit into stirrups, making it the ultimate comfort in a cowboy boot. In this collection, Western fans will find the cutter toe style and plenty of bold and unique designs that stay true to the cowboy spirit. 

Introducing the Frontier collection

red and brown cowboy boot
Justin Boots / Justin Boots

The latest Frontier collection additions include the cutter toe style with premium goat and rugged leather options. Equipped with the brand’s ProStep Plus comfort system, these designs are made with some of the best comfort and support available in a cowboy boot. Versatile enough to wear in rural and urban environments, the new cutter toe style gives users more styling options to use with their shoes. Including supported arch construction and cushioned insoles, the Frontier collection is made with durability and all-day usage in mind. The Frontier collection expands various colorways and designs, giving wearers more options in finding the right pair. A fusion between authentic Western flair and modern needs, the Frontier collection is an ideal starting place for those looking to infuse the current Western trend into their closet. Now available via Justin Boots’ website, the Frontier collection ranges from $200 to $225. 

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Taylor Stitch’s new Treadwell Collection field tested in Alaska
Stay warm and stylish with the Treadwell
Man in the woods in Taylor Stitch Peacoat

Halloween is in the past; we have made it through the election, and now only Thanksgiving stands between us and the impending cold as winter approaches. Of course, you could fall into a few different camps: the ones excited about winter, the ones dreading winter, or the ones who don't care either way. If you are in the first or the third camp, it likely means you have become accustomed to the cold and how to guard against it. If you are in any of the camps, you may want to guard against it with a new collection from one of our favorite brands. The Taylor Stitch Treadwell Collection is the latest winter line guaranteed to keep you warm and happy all season long as we count the days until spring.
Tough enough for the harshest environments

The Treadwell Collection draws inspiration from the functional and thought-out gear of the explorers of our past to create new and innovative pieces that can withstand anything your life throws at them. It has been field-tested against the snow-swept shores of Douglas Island, AK, and claims to be ready for the world's wild and untamed environments. Of course, it isn't just for far-off adventures; with 25 pieces ranging from outerwear and layering pieces to pants and accessories, the Treadwell Collection is perfect for your day-to-day in the colder months. Some of the collection's standouts are The Fisherman's Sweater in Dark Navy Merino, The Ranger Shirt in Tarnished Copper with Blanket Stripe, and The High Plains Coat in Walnut Shearling.
Taylor Stitch Treadwell Collection

Read more
Ronnie Fieg’s Kith and New Balance shine again with a new sneaker
Kith, New Balance new sneaker drop
sneakers lined up on wood floor

The partnership between Kith and New Balance has already become well-established and is among the chicest collaborations. Their previous joint designs are sleek and retro shoes that are bound to become classics for sneaker lovers. In their latest drop, Ronnie Fieg and New Balance are revisiting two previous designs for a brand-new collection of Madison Square Garden-inspired sneakers. For this release, the two brands have remixed the 991v2 lifestyle shoe and added two colorways to the Numeric 480 skateboarding sneaker. With these updates, these two brands refresh these designs for a modern Madison Square Garden-themed collection. After previously releasing a Madison Square Garden collection in November 2023, this new drop takes a look at two sneakers never before redesigned.
Kith x New Balance Madison Square Garden collection

The Kith x New Balance 991v2, the design saw light grey mesh and suede with orange and blue colorways. Madison Square Garden branding is included on the insole for an extra touch. The Numeric 480 sees two new colorways, including a sleek option with one with a mesh base with leather overlays. The mesh option includes a perforated leather “N” logo and collar. The second option has a suede base with the Kith monogram logo debossed on the “N” branding. 

Read more
Find your perfect fit: The 10 best men’s boots for walking
Best boots for walking
man wearing boots on street

Finding the right boots isn’t just about the right style and color combinations; it’s also about comfort. When choosing the right men’s boots for walking, it’s important to consider factors such as weather, location, and dress codes. If you plan to be in rough terrain, finding the perfect footwear that offers stability and traction is key for a safe and comfortable day. Those taking a leisurely walk around the city will need extra padding in the soles and breathable fabric for a shoe that can withstand everything. 

Boots that can easily transition from exercise to leisure activities offer a bonus of being comfortable and stylish. Before picking out the right boots for walking, ensure you’re picking out a style that can easily work with your existing closet to help it blend with your current wardrobe. Any versatile and flexible boots will help keep you comfortable and supported, regardless of activity or occasion. These boots are recognized for their comfort, style, and timelessness, ensuring you won’t need to switch out your shoes soon. 
Hoka Kaha 2 GTX

Read more