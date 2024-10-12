JOSHUA MOHAMED continue their rise

Streetwear is a bit of a divisive topic in the menswear world. Sure, there are people that wear it exclusively and it looks phenomenal no matter where they are going. There are other people that wear it exclusively and look more like they don’t care about their appearance. Like anything, it is what you make it. Since the pandemic, a streetwear brand exploded onto the stage to make it easier for men everywhere to be the former. JOSHUA MOHAMED has found a way to meld streetwear and luxury garments to bridge the gap.

That isn’t the only bridge that is built with the company. The two founders created the brand to specifically bridge the gap between their two separate backgrounds, very different in culture, religious, and other histories, all to come together for artistic and creative inspiration. They have continued the trend with their fall and winter collection of 2024.

A tale of two origins

Each of the six garments included in the 2024 collection feature the same high quality mix of streetwear and elevated aesthetics we have come to expect over the last few years. One of the our favorite details is the two circling birds logo that represents the brand’s background of two different pasts, coming together to create art. A tale of two origins.

“Our FW24 collection is inspired by an elevated classic style, mixing formal and streetwear. Each garment is constructed from high-quality fabric and has subtle design details true to our brand,” said Joshua Fawole, co-founder of JOSHUA MOHAMED. “We allow the construction and subtle designs of each garment to be the highlight, which enhances our approach to merging formal with luxury streetwear.”

JOSHUA MOHAMED FW24