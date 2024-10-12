 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Joshua Mohamed’s fall and winter collection is a tale of two origins

JOSHUA MOHAMED continue their rise

By
joshua muhamed fw2024 sunday gathering
JOSHUA MOHAMED

Streetwear is a bit of a divisive topic in the menswear world. Sure, there are people that wear it exclusively and it looks phenomenal no matter where they are going. There are other people that wear it exclusively and look more like they don’t care about their appearance. Like anything, it is what you make it. Since the pandemic, a streetwear brand exploded onto the stage to make it easier for men everywhere to be the former. JOSHUA MOHAMED has found a way to meld streetwear and luxury garments to bridge the gap.

That isn’t the only bridge that is built with the company. The two founders created the brand to specifically bridge the gap between their two separate backgrounds, very different in culture, religious, and other histories, all to come together for artistic and creative inspiration. They have continued the trend with their fall and winter collection of 2024.

Recommended Videos

A tale of two origins

Joshua Mohamed two bird logo
JOSHUA MOHAMED

Each of the six garments included in the 2024 collection feature the same high quality mix of streetwear and elevated aesthetics we have come to expect over the last few years. One of the our favorite details is the two circling birds logo that represents the brand’s background of two different pasts, coming together to create art. A tale of two origins.

“Our FW24 collection is inspired by an elevated classic style, mixing formal and streetwear. Each garment is constructed from high-quality fabric and has subtle design details true to our brand,” said Joshua Fawole, co-founder of JOSHUA MOHAMED. “We allow the construction and subtle designs of each garment to be the highlight, which enhances our approach to merging formal with luxury streetwear.”

JOSHUA MOHAMED FW24

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Volition America, Luminox partner for a limited edition watch with a great cause
Help the families of our fallen with Luminox and Volition America
Volition America logo

Some people just have it built within their DNA to do more. There are those that go to the finish line, then there are those who don't see a finish line. Those people that look at the horizon as a checkpoint, not a destination. Those people tend to change the world. Volition America is a brand focused on doing more. They have reached a dozen checkpoints since they began in 2007, but as the world seems to get more and more volatile, they continue to keep their eye on the future and the mission they set out to accomplish. They have worked with the Folds of Honor Foundation and donated 13% of all profits to help the families of our country's bravest people: Those that have fallen in service to us. Now, despite all they have done, they have their eyes on a new horizon, with another partner with a history of helping our service members, Luminox.
You buy a future

Luminox has been the watch of the Navy SEALS for three decades, adorning the wrists of the tip of the spear. Now, they are making a limited edition Patriot 13 in partnership with Volition America. With the Volition America logo at the six spot and the number 13 at the one as the sole digit (representing the 13 folds of a flag presented at a fallen soldier's funeral), it is truly a unique piece of military and service honor. The cost for this watch is $5K. But that isn't any $5K; that is a donation to the Folds of Honor Foundation. 100% goes to the service members' families. This scholarship is to add to the $220 million Volition has already donated.

Read more
Men’s fashion made simple: Taylor Stitch introduces functional capsules
Capsules perfect for work and play
Taylor Stitch man in henley

As guys, we love simplicity. Don't make us think too hard about something that feels inconsequential or we will dismiss it and move on to more important things in life. What we wear has always fallen into that category. Don't make style or fashion too complicated or we will just wear what is comfortable and focus our brains on something else entirely. American mainstay brand Taylor Stitch always looks to challenge the fashion industry by finding new, better, and more responsible ways to source, sew, and sell their product. Now, they have moved to making comfort, style, and functionality all simple and accessible through the release of their first-ever outdoor capsule and the return of their workwear capsule.

Luke McAlpine, VP of Brand for Taylor Stitch, comments on the launches. “We’ve put a ton of work into these capsules with the goal being to offer a range of overbuilt gear that connects to the kind of multifaceted lifestyle we and our customers live. We’re especially excited to be able to re-introduce our Made in USA Good Acre line as part of our fall assortment.”
The Good Acre and The Outland

Read more
Men’s fall fashion tips: How to style a turtleneck
Wear the classic sweater in style in 2024
Man in a turtleneck standing in the woods

The turtleneck, or the polo neck as our friends across the pond call it, is one of the best sweaters you can have in your arsenal. As sweater weather comes into full swing, you are going to be pulling out all your favorites. The cashmere. The cardigan. The roll neck. But none of them have the same kind of swag that a turtleneck enjoys. Just ask Anchorman's Ron Burgundy. But whether or not you love the turtleneck and are bringing it back from last season or you are just now curious as to how you can sport the same first date look as the greatest anchorman of all time, knowing how to style a turtleneck the right way is the difference between looking incredible and getting made fun of by those who only see San Diego's most notorious TV personality.

So as we jump into wearing one of these polo necks, let's take a look at some different ways of how to style a turtleneck and make it look stellar.
Dressed down in casual

Read more