Jimmy Choo adds a new gem to their casual shoe rotation

Jimmy Choo releases new sneakers

Although fashion brands like Jimmy Choo tend to experiment with different styles and designs, it’s not often that they get recognized for their casual offerings. Even though these brands have plenty of bold and out-of-the-box designs that catch the eye, their subdued pieces can also grab attention. In their latest release, Jimmy Choo plays with a simple silhouette for their Diamond Collection. With their new design, the brand opts for a slimmer and sleek sneaker that you can easily use with most of your wardrobe. Fans of the brand can choose the best option for their closet with the two colorways available: ruby red and black. 

Jimmy Choo’s Diamond Flex sneakers

With their new Diamond Flex sneaker, Jimmy Choo adds a subtle silhouette to their wardrobe and offers users a lightweight option. As its name would suggest, the new Diamond Flex sneakers are meant to be a lighter option that you won’t be dragging around. While bulky and chunky sneakers tend to be the trend of the moment, Jimmy Choo’s Diamond Flex is a light, airy option that slims the volume. Crafted using leather materials, a padded innersole, soft lining, and diamond sole, these Jimmy Choo sneakers are made to be a practical everyday shoes. Stealing the show is the design’s natural rubber flexible sole, that brings another casual touch to the shoe. As part of the brand’s new season collection, both designs are available via Jimmy Choo’s website and retail for $595. A sleek everyday footwear option, these sneakers offer a luxurious timelessness you can easily use for many seasons.

Juun. J and PUMA have redesigned 2024’s hottest shoe
In their second collaboration, the South Korean designer and PUMA are joining forces to redesign a sleek version of one of their trendiest shoes of the year. A mixture of futuristic and retro, the latest collaborative sneaker is inspired by luxurious mystery. Using monochromatic colorways and different materials, this new design is a perfectly moody piece that combines streetwear with modern sleekness. Accentuating textures and materials, this new design is an edgier look for the brand and a small example of what to expect next year. 
JUUN.J x Puma Speedcat Low and Mid sneakers

Taking on the now-famous Speedcat, JUUN.J and PUMA have updated the iconic silhouette with a dark and edgier touch. For this new collaboration, both brands have included the high and low-top versions of the release. Crafted in an all-black and matte material, structural builds, and synthetic leather compositions, this new Speedcat is sleek and streetwear-inspired. After exploding in 2024, the Speedcat sneaker has become one of the hottest sneakers for trendsetters and sneakerheads alike. With its newest update, PUMA and JUUN.J have created a new sneaker version to entice a new audience. 

Is this new adidas sneaker the chunkiest one yet?
adidas drops chunky new sneaker
Although adidas is known for providing us with some of the most iconic sneakers in the last couple of years, their latest release looks nothing like their classic designs. Taking a cue from early 2000s running shoes, the famed brand adds volume to an already chunky silhouette. Even though designs like the Samba and Gazelles served as a counter product to the ‘dad shoe’ trend, this new drop is all about impact and statement. With four colorways that range from minimalist to bold, this sneaker has a hue for everyone. However, the unique shape and one-of-a-kind sole might be best for those looking to experiment with their style. 

 
Adidas Adizeo Aruku Shoes

Celebrate New York’s baseball heritage with New Balance’s latest shoe
New Balance, The Apartment Tokyo unveil new sneaker
Nothing celebrates New York culture more than its rich baseball history. Between the Yankees and Mets, New York is home to many iconic moments in the sport’s history. Along with Japanese retailer, The Apartment Tokyo, New Balance is releasing a new sneaker that honors both teams and the city. With a rugged yet chic design, this New Balance shoe balances practicality with recognizable colorways that connect with the city. Even for those who aren’t fans of baseball or New York, the sneaker is an ideal shoe for everyday looks that can easily support your day-to-day travels. 
The Apartment Tokyo x New Balance 610 GTX “Subway Series”

Nicknamed “Subway Series” after this iconic baseball rivalry, the latest collaborative sneaker from New Balance is all about comfort, style, and history. Using the New Balance 610 GTX as a base, this shoe is crafted using a navy blue and grey-blue mesh base with synthetic overlays, symbolizing the historic Yankees team. On the other hand, bold orange accents on the toe, outsole, and midsole help bring in some of the Mets’ recognizable hues. Those looking for boldness and color will find a unique zig-zag pattern featured on the sneaker’s heel that blends navy blue, steel blue, and orange. Not to be forgotten is New Balance’s “N” logo which dons a crisp white tone. While not overtly obvious, the subtle nod to this famed baseball rivalry is a must-have for New York fans. Those looking to grab a pair can find them via New Balance’s web store starting on December 21 for $170.

