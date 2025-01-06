Jimmy Choo adds a new gem to their casual shoe rotation

Although fashion brands like Jimmy Choo tend to experiment with different styles and designs, it’s not often that they get recognized for their casual offerings. Even though these brands have plenty of bold and out-of-the-box designs that catch the eye, their subdued pieces can also grab attention. In their latest release, Jimmy Choo plays with a simple silhouette for their Diamond Collection. With their new design, the brand opts for a slimmer and sleek sneaker that you can easily use with most of your wardrobe. Fans of the brand can choose the best option for their closet with the two colorways available: ruby red and black.

Jimmy Choo’s Diamond Flex sneakers

With their new Diamond Flex sneaker, Jimmy Choo adds a subtle silhouette to their wardrobe and offers users a lightweight option. As its name would suggest, the new Diamond Flex sneakers are meant to be a lighter option that you won’t be dragging around. While bulky and chunky sneakers tend to be the trend of the moment, Jimmy Choo’s Diamond Flex is a light, airy option that slims the volume. Crafted using leather materials, a padded innersole, soft lining, and diamond sole, these Jimmy Choo sneakers are made to be a practical everyday shoes. Stealing the show is the design’s natural rubber flexible sole, that brings another casual touch to the shoe. As part of the brand’s new season collection, both designs are available via Jimmy Choo’s website and retail for $595. A sleek everyday footwear option, these sneakers offer a luxurious timelessness you can easily use for many seasons.

