Hublot’s new Classic Fusion chronograph honors Arturo Fuente with a cigar-inspired design

Do you love Hublot watches and cigars? To pay tribute to OpusX, Hublot launched a new timepiece inspired by cigars: the Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Arturo Fuente King Gold. Since Arturo Fuente and Hublot have been working together for 12 years, this new launch solidifies their relationship.

“The honor and privilege of building such a wonderful relationship with Hublot, which I consider family, has been one of my greatest lifetime achievements. Over these many years of incredible success, we have been able to spread love all over the world!” said Carlito Fuente.

Even though the new watch honors Opus X, it also celebrates the Cigar Family Charitable Foundation and Art Academy by noting a special moment in history—the academy’s inauguration ceremony.

The watch features Opus X’s signature colors and a 42 mm gold casing, complemented by a green dial. And just like cigars, the dial has different color tones, thanks to the ‘fume’ effect. The edges are cloudy and darker than other parts of the dial, which accentuates this effect. Hublot also used laser technology to carve out tobacco leaves on the bezel.

The case back is just as stylish as the bezel and the dial. It is covered with artistic engravings designed to honor OpusX’s 25th anniversary.

When it comes to performance and precision, the Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Arturo Fuente King Gold sets the standards with two subdials at the 9 O’clock and 3 O’clock denotations.

As a watch that draws inspiration from a cigar, this timepiece is offered in a stylish green wooden box that looks like a cigar humidor.

Only 50 pieces were manufactured. The watch costs $40,500.