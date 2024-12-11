 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Hublot’s new Classic Fusion chronograph honors Arturo Fuente with a cigar-inspired design

This is how Opus X would look like as a watch

By
Classic Fusion Chronograph Arturo Fuente King Gold
Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Arturo Fuente King Gold Hublot / Hublot

Do you love Hublot watches and cigars? To pay tribute to OpusX, Hublot launched a new timepiece inspired by cigars: the Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Arturo Fuente King Gold. Since Arturo Fuente and Hublot have been working together for 12 years, this new launch solidifies their relationship.

“The honor and privilege of building such a wonderful relationship with Hublot, which I consider family, has been one of my greatest lifetime achievements. Over these many years of incredible success, we have been able to spread love all over the world!” said Carlito Fuente.

Recommended Videos

Even though the new watch honors Opus X, it also celebrates the Cigar Family Charitable Foundation and Art Academy by noting a special moment in history—the academy’s inauguration ceremony.

The watch features Opus X’s signature colors and a 42 mm gold casing, complemented by a green dial. And just like cigars, the dial has different color tones, thanks to the ‘fume’ effect. The edges are cloudy and darker than other parts of the dial, which accentuates this effect. Hublot also used laser technology to carve out tobacco leaves on the bezel.

Related

The case back is just as stylish as the bezel and the dial. It is covered with artistic engravings designed to honor OpusX’s 25th anniversary.

Classic Fusion Chronograph Arturo Fuente King Gold 42 Caseback
Classic Fusion Chronograph Arturo Fuente King Gold 42 Caseback Hublot / Hublot

When it comes to performance and precision, the Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Arturo Fuente King Gold sets the standards with two subdials at the 9 O’clock and 3 O’clock denotations.

As a watch that draws inspiration from a cigar, this timepiece is offered in a stylish green wooden box that looks like a cigar humidor.

Only 50 pieces were manufactured. The watch costs $40,500.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
Bell & Ross unveils BR-05 Skeleton Arctic Blue with cracked ice design
The new cracked watch from Bell & Ross, which draws inspiration from ice fissures
Bell & Ross BR 05 Skeleton Arctic Blue

Winter is here in a Bell & Ross watch!

While a cracked watch can torment its owner, Bell & Ross rolled out a cracked timepiece that looks so cool and interesting—the BR-05 Skeleton Arctic Blue model. Since this timepiece draws inspiration from cracked ice, it creates an illusion that gives the sapphire glass a broken glass aesthetic.

Read more
New Arnold & Son Perpetual Moon 41.5 blends nature and luxury in fern green
A watch that draws inspiration from the Gardens of Cornwall to pass on John Arnold's legacy
Arnold & Son Perpetual Moon 41.5 Platinum Fern Green Edition

In 2021, Arnold & Son made headlines after launching a watch with a huge moonphase. Well, the brand recently widened its collection by rolling out a timepiece that draws inspiration from the place John Arnold grew up in, the Gardens of Cornwall: the new Perpetual Moon 41.5 Platinum Fern Green Edition.

Since Cornwall is quite popular for its breathtaking scenery, this new timepiece paints a clear picture of Arnold’s childhood home with its dial.

Read more
Bulgari unveils Octo Finissimo with stunning cloud-inspired dial by Laurent Grasso
You'll love the new Octo Finissimo watch
Bulgari Octo Finissimo Laurent Grasso Special Edition watch

As a brand that collaborates with artists and designers, Bulgari has been introducing iconic pieces into the market. Some artists who have worked on Bulgari timepieces include Mo Coppoletta, Kazuyo Sejima, and Tadao Ando. After partnering up with Laurent Grasso, the brand rolled out a new timepiece with a very stylish dial featuring cloud-like and intriguing cosmos art.

For starters, Bulgari's Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani had a vision of a watch that could explain the concept of time from a different perspective, a metaphysical point of view. Laurent Gasso, who is quite popular for his cosmos art, was the perfect artist for such a project, and the two creators partnered up to create something magical.

Read more