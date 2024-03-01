 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The 5 tweed pieces every man needs in his closet

How to wear tweed, jackets, blazers, and more

Leslie Leon
By
man wearing tweed coat
Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels / Pexels

If you want to add sophistication and elegance to your closet, one of the easiest ways is by adding high-quality materials and fabrics. One of these materials, tweed, is known for its elegant texture that can add a significant touch to your wardrobe. While many will know classic pieces like tweed coats or blazers, there are plenty more pieces that you can add this material to. 

Everyday tweed pieces are easy-to-add pieces that can help make your casual items seem much more expensive than it is. Being sturdy and thick, tweed also gives you the benefit of being a long-lasting material that, with proper care, will last for many seasons. If you’re looking to splurge on timeless items that add to your style, you can’t miss a good tweed piece. 

man wearing tweed coat and holding hat
Luca Nardone/Pexels / Pexels

A tweed coat

One of the most classic tweed pieces you’ll find in the store is a coat. Tweed coats are a great investment for various reasons. For one, tweed coats can keep you warm and cozy throughout a chilly winter day without the need for excess layers. It’s also a timeless piece that’ll always look upscale and elegant, no matter the trends. A classic piece, the tweed coat can be the perfect item that’ll bring your look together. 

Recommended Videos

Because tweed coats often take much more material and warmth, it’s likely going to be a higher priced item. However, it’s an item that you’ll use for years after your purchase and is a great place to start if you’re looking to invest in your clothing wisely. Brands like Banana Republic will often have excellent selections of tweed coats that’ll give you plenty of options on style and cut that’ll suit you the best. 

Related

tweed baseball cap

Tweed baseball cap

While tweed baseball caps might not be the first thing you imagine when you hear of tweed clothing, it’s an excellent option for those who want to get on board with the material in a more subtle way. Baseball caps, or any other hats, are a great casual item that can often be the staple of your everyday looks. 

Upgrade that worn-out baseball cap for an elegant tweed alternative that still gives you the sporty look with a more sophisticated style. There’s no need to completely change your casual look, as a small addition like a tweed baseball cap can be enough to add a high-end touch to your style. 

model wearing tweed bomber jacket

Tweed bomber jacket

Because tweed is thick and warm, you’ll likely find it in your favorite outerwear pieces. However, a coat doesn’t always fit with everyone’s lifestyle, making it difficult to add to your daily style rotation. A tweed bomber jacket is the perfect alternative to the coat that gives you that warmth without the bulkiness. Bomber jackets are great pieces that can be worn from fall to spring, making them versatile pieces that stay in your closet for most of the year. 

Adding a tweed bomber jacket to your closet gives you more of a mix of this vintage material with a more modern design. For those afraid of having their tweed piece completely alter their look, a tweed bomber jacket is the perfect transition piece to help you slowly elevate your look without much change. 

man wearing tweed black blazer
cottonbro studio/Pexels / Pexels

Tweed blazer

Besides coats, tweed blazers are a staple of the material. While many associate the piece with professors or academics, it’s the perfect piece to have in your wardrobe for special events. A tweed blazer offers more texture than your typical blazer, giving a different look than most. Tweed blazers also give you a soft and elegant touch you can wear during chillier days when it may be more challenging to wear a typical blazer. 

While tweed blazers typically get the reputation of being stuffy or over-dressed, some cuts and colors can help make it into a more casual option. Opt for neutral colors like tan or gray for an everyday option, and utilize darker hues for special events. You can also use prints and designs with tweed for a more professional and sophisticated look or opt for a solid-colored choice that is easier to combine with everyday clothing options. 

man wearing tweed sweater
Iqbal farooz/Pexels / Pexels

Textured tweed sweaters

While less mainstream than other tweed options, a textured tweed sweater is the perfect transitional piece that adds to your wardrobe without distracting. Unlike typical tweed items, tweed sweaters are typically made of thicker fabrics with the typical speckled color added to them to mimic the look and feel of tweed. While they still provide warmth and coziness, these textured sweaters will help give you the touch of tweed in your day-to-day. 

These sweaters are perfect casual pieces that you can add over your T-shirts for a chic layered look or wear alone for something more lightweight. With plenty of opportunities to style your sweaters, it’s a piece that’ll give you many outfit options for years to come.

Editors' Recommendations

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
How to get Austin Butler’s look: You need a Carhartt jacket (and these are the best to get)
The Carhartt Detroit Jacket (and more)
Austin Butler

 

Recently, Academy Award-nominated actor Austin Butler showcased his signature style, leaving Polo Bar draped in a vintage black Carhartt workwear jacket, adorned with a brown corduroy collar. The Carhartt jacket ensemble also featured a black baseball cap, loose black trousers, and old black shoes, and it exuded an aura we affectionately term "incognito Austin Butler."

Read more
When you need the very best EDC knife, these 8 knives make the cut – The James Brand, 5.11 Tactical, and more
From slicing open Amazon packages to processing firewood, the right EDC blade can do it all
Emerson TKF-1

Everyday carry, or EDC, is a concept that is intended to keep you prepared for any eventuality. As far as tools that you need in your everyday carry kit, nothing is more important than getting the best EDC knife you can find. Of course, there are hundreds of options, some better than others. Like we always do, we have compiled a list to narrow down your options so you can pick up the best knife you can to keep you safe and prepared no matter where life takes you.

You aren't a ninja, so you don't need a sword. What you are looking for is something that finds the balance between a tool and a weapon. You will likely not need a weapon in your life, but if you are one of the unfortunate few who do, you'll be happy you grabbed the right one. Lucky for you, we have put together this buying guide to help you figure out what you are looking for before you start looking for the right one.

Read more
Yeah, a leather jacket is iconic, but you need these 7 coat types in your wardrobe, too
The types of coats every man should own to stay warm and in style
Man in black overcoat

It's that time of year again. Whether you're braving the knife-sharp winds of the Great Lakes, digging your way out of the snow in the Midwest, or trying not to drown in the off-season rains in the Pacific Northwest, jackets and coats are currently (or about to become) a part of your everyday life. If you are lucky, you already have a great leather jacket to wear, but there are some other great pieces you should pick up if you want to have a rounded collection of coats. 

Like in every menswear category, there are many different types, styles, and functions of men’s outerwear. For some guys, just getting dressed is a confusing enough proposition, and then it gets more complicated when you add another layer on the outside to finish off the look. Having said that, nothing ruins a suit or a carefully planned outfit like a North Face puffer jacket.

Read more