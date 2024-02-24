 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Banana Republic sale: 40% off select jackets, shirts, and more

Victoria Garcia
By
Image used with permission by copyright holder

If there is one brand that continues to remain stylish and sought-after, it is Banana Republic. They offer classically curated apparel that truly never goes out of style. Luckily for you, they are now having a huge sale on everything from sweaters and jackets to shirts, boots and belts.

You can get up to 40% off all of these wardrobe essentials that are all made from high-quality materials that will stand the test of time. No matter what you are shopping for, you will find an item or two from Banana Republic that you will want to add to your cart. Start shopping as soon as you can because we don’t know how long this sale is going to last.

Recommended Videos

What you should buy during the Banana Republic sale

Treat yourself to elevated basics from Banana Republic that offer a luxurious look and feel. Shop tops including the Double-Knit Henley T-Shirt for $55, the Don Flannel Shirt for $65, the Cerro Corduroy Shirt for $60, the Soft Wash Long Sleeve T-Shirt for $30 or the Luxury-Touch Polo for $65. All of these options are great additions to the five date night looks for men. If you are looking for something a little fancier, you’ll find the Hugh Herringbone Linen Suit Jacket for $300, the Raffa Italian Tweed Suit Jacket for $350 or the True Slim Cotton-Cashmere Dress Shirt for $75. Grab a new pair of pants from options such as the Straight Rapid Movement Chino for $40, the Slim Luxe Traveler Jean for $35 and the Slim Perfect Flannel Dress Pant for $75.

Related

Let’s not forget about fashionable accessories and footwear. You can shop the Leo Leather Lace-Up Boot for $180, the Diego Leather Chelsea Boot for $140, the Owen Suede Chukka with Crepe Sole for $180, the Cinza Nubuck Leather Belt for $65, the Edoardo Trouser Sock 2-Pack for $16 and the Panama Straw Hat for $180 that is perfect for your upcoming vacation. Check out our list of the 25 wardrobe essentials every man needs as your ultimate fashion checklist.

Head over to Banana Republic to take advantage of their current sale where you can get up to 40% off sweaters, pants, shirts, jackets and accessories that are perfect for just about every season.

Editors' Recommendations

Victoria Garcia
Victoria Garcia
Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
Moncler Presidents Day sale: Jackets, vests, and more
Moncler

Outerwear is an important part of any man's wardrobe. That's why it is important to fill your closet and dressers with warm, cozy and comfortable jackets and coats that will give you an additional and stylish layer. For those on the hunt for luxury and high-quality outerwear pieces, look no further than Moncler.

Right now, you can get major discounts on the brand's popular outwear staples such as jackets, coats and vests at Gilt. These styles are great for any guy who wants to create a capsule wardrobe collection or one who is headed to the slopes for a weekend of skiing and snowboarding. Either way, this sale has a ton of great outerwear options that you need to add to your cart ASAP.

Read more
Adidas Presidents Day sale: Up to 65% off sneakers and clothing
adidas

When there is a sale that gives you more than a 50% off discount, you know it is a good one. These types of sales don't happen everyday and right now, adidas is offering up to 65% off men's clothing and shoes during their President's Day weekend sale.

All you have to do is use code BIGSALE at checkout to receive this awesome discount on apparel and sneakers that you can wear to the gym, while hanging out and for just about any occasion. There is something for everyone during this sale no matter what type of athlete you are. Click the button below to start browsing the sale before time runs out.

Read more
Arc’teryx Presidents Day sale: Winter essentials from just $16
Arc'teryx Atom SL Insulated Anorak Jacket

Layer up this winter with coats, apparel and cold weather accessories from Arc'teryx. Praised for their high-quality and warm outerwear, this brand is now offering huge discounts on anything you need to battle the winter months. Head over to the REI website to grab anything from socks and belts to jackets, vests and hoodies on sale right now.

All of these sale items are ideal for layering whether you are spending time outdoors near a fire pit or hitting the slopes with your buddies. Click the button below to shop Arc'teryx discounted products before the President's Day sale is over.

Read more