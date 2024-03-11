 Skip to main content
Designer jacket sale: Canada Goose, Moncler, Mackage, and more

Jen Allen
By
Over at Gilt, there’s a huge sale on designer jackets with big discounts on major brand names like Canada Goose, Moncler, Mackage, Rossignol, and many others. There are hundreds of styles in the sale with some starting from just $200. If you’re looking for a new jacket, it’s sensible to hit the link below as there are many different styles and colors to pick out. However, if you want to know what we recommend, keep reading. We’ve picked out a few highlights from the sale.

What to shop for in the Gilt designer jacket sale

For a great Canada Goose jacket, check out the which is down to $630 from $750. Available in Atlantic navy, the jacket has a new matte finish and promises to be warm and windproof. It’s ideal for mild winter days or cooler spring and it has an inner pocket for storing items. It looks great and reminds you of what to expect from the best jackets.

For something more high-end, check out the which is down to $1,670 from $1,960. The jacket has a layered hood with quilted lining, storm flap accents, two front zippered pockets, and a zippered sleeve pocket. It also has Velcro straps at the cuffs and an inner drawcord at the hem so you can get the fit just how you like it. It’s one of the best Canada Goose alternatives around.

There’s also the for $1,000 reduced from $1,390. Available in light camel, it has a quilted construction with stand collar and drawstring hood. It also offers two front flaps with two front zippered pockets and a zippered inner bib, so it looks great. Its fill is 90% duck down with 10% feather. It’s a good-looking jacket for someone who wants to attract attention in comfort and style.

These are just a few of the hundreds of designer jackets in the Gilt sale, the best thing to do is take a look for yourself. You know what style suits you best and by checking it out for yourself, you can find the perfect fit. Do so by clicking the link below before the best jackets and sizes run out of stock.

