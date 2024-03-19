Psycho Bunny sale: Get up to 30% off Polos, shirts, and more

Every guy out there has at least one or two polos in their wardrobe that they wear for certain occasions. This type of shirt is easy-to-wear, comfortable and is a step up from your regular t-shirt. If you’ve been on the hunt for a polo that goes even further with a fun design, interesting logo and cool colors, Psycho Bunny should be your next purchase.

Add these stylish yet comfortable polo shirts to your wardrobe and shop the current Psycho Bunny sale on Gilt. You can get up to 30% off the brand’s popular polos, baseball hats, shirts, hoodies and outerwear for a limited time. Anything and everything you buy from this sale will give you a cool and trendy aesthetic without trying too hard. Click the button below to start browsing all of the apparel and accessories available at a discounted price at Gilt.

What you should buy during the Psycho Bunny sale

Psycho Bunny is known for their awesome and noticeable bunny logo that can be found on a lot of their clothing. Each of their polos offers a unique diamond knit pique fabric in a wide assortment of colors so you can mix and match them with your favorite pair of jeans, chinos, trousers or shorts. If you need a little inspiration on how to style these polos, check out the best pants for men. Shop the Warsaw Polo Shirt for $80 in color options such as tangerine, black and digital lavender or the Logan Polo Shirt for $70 in summit gray.

Sun’s out, hats out and that means you can start wearing your favorite accessory every single day. There are seven different hats available during this sale that all incorporate the Psycho Bunny logo in unique and colorful ways. You’ll find two crisp white hats, one light blue hat with a yellow logo, two black baseball caps and two multi-colored brown canvas hats.

Don’t wait to grab up to 30% off some of Psycho Bunny’s most classic and colorful clothing. These shirts, hats and jackets can be worn all year long and will add a little bit of pizazz to your closet.

