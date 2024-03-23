Gucci, Burberry, and Ferragamo belts are up to 37% off today

Accessorizing is an easy way to add small touches of style to your outfit. You can pick from accessories such as sunglasses, watches, jewelry, belts and hats to personalize your wardrobe in unique and subtle ways. Not all of these accessories need to be loud and attention grabbing because items such as belts and watches have a way of emitting quiet luxury with classic and refined designs.

If you are on the hunt for designer and easy-to-wear belts, we have a sale for you. Right now at Gilt, you can receive up to 37% off belts from brands such as Gucci, Ferragamo, Burberry, Versace, Saint Laurent, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi and Christian Louboutin. All of these belts are will be great additions to your closet and can be worn for just about any occasion. Click the button below to start browsing the designer belts available during this sale.

What you should buy during the designer belt sale

A belt is one of the 25 wardrobe essentials every man needs due to its versatility and sleek design. Those looking for a classic leather belt can pick from colors including brown, gray, black and blue during this sale. For a refined look, shop the Ferragamo Reversible and Adjustable Leather Belt for $350 that features silver-tone hardware and a pin buckle closure. If you still want a Ferragamo belt but with a more unique buckle, shop the Gancini Reversible and Adjustable Leather Belt for $480 which reverses to brown and black leather with the brand’s popular and recognizable Gancini logo buckle in silver.

For men that are fans of the Gucci brand, you’ll find a ton of belts at a discounted price including the Gucci Blondie GG Supreme Canvas and Leather Belt for $400 that will let you show off the brand’s G logo on the belt and buckle. You’ll also find the classic Gucci Leather Belt Gucci Leather Belt for $420 if you don’t want to make such a loud style statement.

Be sure to check out the best belts for men when shopping this sale. Grab one or two new designer belts on sale at Gilt before time runs out!

