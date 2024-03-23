Ted Baker sale: T-shirts, shorts, shirts, and more, from $12

Building a capsule wardrobe is important for every man. You need to have classic and timeless apparel and accessories readily available in your closet at all times. This will make creating stylish outfits easy and accessible no matter what you have on your calendar. But sometimes, men like to experiment with their wardrobe by adding fun, bright and unique patterns to their apparel.

If you are on the hunt for fun clothing for the upcoming spring and summer months, look no further than Ted Baker. Right now, Gilt is having a sale where you can grab accessories and apparel from the popular British brand for as low as $12. Shop socks, t-shirts, pants, shorts, polo shirts, sweaters and more that range from funky prints to more classic hues and designs. Not sure what you are shopping for? Click the button below to start browsing over 200 Ted Baker styles at a discounted price.

What you should buy during the Ted Baker sale

Add a fun and unique shirt or sweater to your closet during this sale. Shop the Bering Rugby Polo Shirt for $80 which offers a quirky blue and white striped print on the front and back and a stylish collar, and the Annex Shirt for $54 that was designed with a cloud-like print. Or check out the Tenant Paisley T-Shirt for $40 that offers an eye-catching black and white pattern. Pair both of these tops with the best jeans for men and you’ve created a cool and irreverent look. Don’t forget to check out the colorful and printed sock options to pair with these tops.

Ted Baker made our list of the best suit brands for men because the brand also offers stylish dress shirts, pants and blazers. During this sale, you can shop two-piece suits in various materials and colors or separate trouser and blazer options that can be mixed and matched depending on the occasion.

You can find anything and everything you need during this Ted Baker sale at Gilt. You’ll find classic clothing options and fun and quirky apparel choices that will all be great for the warm weather coming up.

