Montblanc sale: Up to 85% off watches, pens, and more

Montblanc has an unusual assortment of things on sale over at Jomashop this week, with fragrances, watches, pens, and even glasses being sold side-by-side with slashed prices. With over 300 items to look through, the whole thing can be quite intense. That’s especially so if you’re looking for the best deals, which aren’t necessarily on the most popular items or even the items with the biggest discounted prices. Go ahead and tap the button below to check out the full sale for yourself, or keep reading to get our take on the items really worth looking at.

What to shop for in the Montblanc sale

Starting off with the watches, we adore the for its reasonable pricing and classic style. Usually, $2,535 in retail stores, it is all the way down to $1,120 for this sale, saving you $1,415 from standard retail prices. It got a tough alligator leather strap and a clean, classic silver and white dial, numerals, and face with a splash of blue in the second hand. The understated beauty on a watch way under $5,000 will bring you joy for years to come.

Next, if you’re going for a nice pen from Montblanc, you’ll find plenty of ballpoint pens in the sale. But, if you’re going for something classy, why not get something classic as well? The features a 14 carat gold nib. Whether it is used as a desk decoration to remind you of classic times or a piece destined to get you to finally start writing things by hand, this pen’s quality construction will last you for quite some time.

It has always been hard, as a man, to choose the right cologne. In many ways, it is an intimate affair. At the same time, raw numbers and consistent approval are worth so much, and the numbers and approval with Montblanc’s are considerably high. With most bottles of fragrance in the sale — you should really check them out yourself by tapping that button below — being just over three ounces, this one for 6.7 ounces at the same price becomes quite notable. It has a blend of scents within that emphasize contrast and mystery. Take, for example, bergamot (the spice in Earl Grey tea) clashing seductively with apple, then pineapple leaf with geranium, all within the same bottle. If you’ve yet to buy fragrance, or don’t usually step outside of your comfort zone, this is the one to buy, as the bottle’s size will give you plenty of time to learn how much to use and what situations it goes best in.

To see more fragrances, watches, all of the ballpoint pens, and more goods from Montblanc, be sure to tap the button below before the weekend ends.

