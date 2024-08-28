 Skip to main content
How to wax a jacket: A complete guide

While you might think waxing a jacket is unnecessary for logistical standards nowadays, plenty of reasons why you’ll want to take to your outerwear for this season. For starters, waxing your jacket can help make it easier to maneuver in cold weather. Also, a waxed jacket can give your look a more rugged and outdoorsman-inspired style. While sleek leather jackets are fashionable, these lived-in wax pieces offer a more vintage and stylish fashion. Either way, a waxed jacket has become a more sought-after item season after season. Instead of dealing with soggy, heavy jackets during rainy weather, these slicked outerwear pieces help make you more flexible during the cold season. Instead of feeling trapped in multiple layers, these waxy pieces keep you lightweight and waterproof. 

Waxing your jacket isn’t only for waxed canvas jackets; it’s a process you can also use on non-waxed items. Although the waxing process may not have the same longevity as a waxed jacket, it will help improve the durability and aesthetic of your piece. If you already own a jacket that you use to give some character to, waxing can be a great addition. Regardless of whether you’re rewaxing a jacket or bringing some life to a new piece, this step can help get more years out of your item. 

Step-by-step guide to waxing your jacket

Although waxing your existing jackets might seem overwhelming, it’s an easy task that can take your existing wardrobe to the next level. Once you’ve waxed your piece, you’ll want to ensure to take proper care of your items to make them last as long as any vintage piece. You’ll also want to rewax your jacket as needed, to ensure the longevity of the waterproof characteristic and lightweight feel. 

  • Using cold water, drench your jacket either by wiping it down or running it under a faucet. 
  • Remove dirt or grime with a brush or cloth to ensure it is as clean as possible. You can use cold water again to wipe down stubborn stains or use soap for tougher spots. 
  • Leave your jacket out to air-dry
  • Prepare your workspace by covering it with towels or other protective materials to ensure a safe and clean surface. 
  • Using a hair dryer or another heat source, heat your jacket. This step allows for your piece to absorb more of the wax.
  • Choose your preferred wax and apply it at room temperature using a rag or your hands while wearing latex gloves. Be sure to apply a thin coat around the entire jacket to ensure full and even coverage. 
  • Reheat your jacket using the same heat source as before and ensure you evenly disperse it throughout the item to get an even absorption. Wipe away any excess wax during this step to avoid any splotchy areas.
  • Lastly, leave your jacket to dry overnight and remove any remaining wax before wearing the item. 

Maintaining your waxed jacket

One of the most crucial parts of any clothing piece is ensuring you take proper care of it. To begin, you’ll want to ensure you rewax your outerwear piece to keep it from losing its water resistance and charm. You’ll notice your jacket needs to be rewaxed when the coloring appears uneven, or it’s not as water resistant as before. You can apply a water test on your piece by spraying it with water and waiting a few minutes. If, after a few minutes, your jacket is still soaked and doesn’t appear to be whisking away the water, you may want to rewax. Having to rewax your jacket will ultimately come down to the wear the item gets. The more your piece is exposed to water and the elements, the more likely you’ll need to rewax it more often. 

To keep your waxed jacket in shape, all you need to consider is to use a brush to wipe away any dirt, dust, or scratches. Although they may seem delicate, waxed jackets don’t require much besides a rewax to keep their appearance. A bristled brush can help keep out stubborn dirt stands but can also be replaced by a cloth or hands. Whether you’re rewaxing or waxing a new piece, you also want to get a head start by opting for a high-quality wax. Nowadays, there are plenty of brands to choose from that offer different textures, densities, and hues. Brands like Otter Wax and Barbour offer a variety of wax products in various formulas to help achieve this process. Some wax products may also have additional steps, depending on their formula. In the end, waxing your jacket is more than adding durability to your outerwear piece. This step can also help create a more rugged style that adds character and life to your wardrobe.

