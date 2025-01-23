HOKA joins the fun with its own sneaker-loafer hybrid

Following New Balance’s announcement of new colors and fabrics for their controversial sneaker-loafer design, a new brand is emerging to follow suit. HOKA is joining the hybrid design by releasing their version of the sneaker-loafer hybrid, with an interesting look that differs from those released by New Balance. Using a mixture of design features that integrate traditional sneaker and loafer silhouettes, the newest offering from HOKA is anything but typical. For those looking to dress up their comfort shoes or want to add some cushion to their dress shoes, the HOKA hybrid is a perfect balance that’s both traditional and bold. While this look is bound to come with split opinions, there’s no doubt that many athletic brands are looking to break the mold of style and practicality.

Meet HOKA’s Speed Loafer

Unlike New Balance’s 1906L, Hoka’s Speed loafer infuses the top of a dress loafer with the bottom of a sneaker for the ultimate definition of a hybrid shoe. Using a leather upper and Vibram Megagrip outsole, this sleek black hybrid shoe is quite the silhouette. Inside the design, a leather sockliner elevates the sneaker loafer with the use of premium material. Reflective piping and suede mudguard add traditional sneaker elements to the design. Expected to hit HOKA’s website on January 31, the sneaker-loafer will retail for $185. Regardless if you wear the shoe as an elegant sneaker or a casual loafer, there’s no doubt that HOKA’s hybrid shoe opens the door to future bold designs. While the jury is still out on how this hybrid shoe fairs with HOKA fans, it’s an eye-raising silhouette that deserves a chance.