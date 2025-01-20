 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

New Balance’s controversial loafer is getting a dapper new look.

New Balance releases new loafer

By
backside of brown suede new balance loafer
New Balance / New Balance

While there’s still debate about whether New Balance’s loafer design is stylish, the brand is pulling out all the stops with the shoe. Although the New Balance 1906 loafer has already been released in silver and black, the athletic brand wants to expand on the design with a new material that gives it a dressier upgrade. For those not yet convinced about the loafer sneaker silhouette, the newest release is a much more similar design that you are accustomed to seeing. Just as with the previous loafer releases, interested fans should act quickly, as there’s no doubt these releases will sell out quickly as well. 

New Balance 1906L in Suede

black suede new balance loafer
New Balance / New Balance

Unlike the previous New Balance 1906L, which came in a mesh and synthetic leather upper, the new duo comes in a luxurious textured suede material. Excluding the TPU heel stabilizer, the new loafer shoe comes covered in a suede fabric that instantly upgrades the look and feel of the design. Made available in black or brown suede, these new loafers come equipped with all of the footwear technology included in previous releases. Both colors include a black sole, for a sleek yet sturdy look. While New Balance has yet to release an official release date on their suede duo, the retail price will be set at $160. Considering the brand recently released a new colorway for the loafer in the typical mesh and synthetic upper, there’s no doubt the suede loafer will be released soon. While the design remains controversial to some, New Balance’s attempt to create out-of-the-box footwear is a welcome sign for the future.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
nonnative remixes ASICS’s Y2K trail boot with style
nonnative, ASICS release new boot
nonnative boot among dirt

With many brands joining forces for exciting collaborations, it’s no secret that many look into the archives for a design to revive. Following last year’s collaborative design, nonnative and ASICS have again reached into the brand’s retro designs to create an innovative look that fuses modern and classic. Joining the trend of retro designs, this new release is about a rugged yet sleek hiking boot that won’t go out of style. While different than what you may expect from ASICS, this release is a statement moment that will look great on the trails. Whether you wear them for an urban stroll or a quiet nature hike, this collaborative design is a multiuse silhouette that works for any closet. 
ASICS × nonnative “GEL-YETITOKYO HI GTX”

Inspired by ASICS’ Gel-Yeti boot released in 2000, both brands have gone rugged for their newest partnership that’s all about timeless style and practicality. Crafted with brown suede and equipped with GORE-TEX, this boot has a sophisticated look with the protection needed to face nature. The added toggled lacing system adds prominence to the silhouette, with a high visual impact in the front of the boot. Subtle branding can be found on the front shin section of the upper for an earthy and minimalist look. Adding to the practicality, this boot also comes with a rugged traction pattern for advanced grip. This mid-rise boot is ready for any surface, even if you use it to complete your outfit. Available for $260 via ASICS’ and nonnative web stores, this boot is perfect for thrill seekers looking to add stability and style to their wardrobe.

Read more
New Balance goes a silent bold look for the Lunar New Year
New Balance releases Lunar New Year collection
models wearing new balance lunar new year

Although the start of the Lunar New Year typically calls for vivid designs, New Balance is setting itself apart with subdued sneakers that are still bold for them. With decadent hues and minimalist touches, the latest New Balance sneakers celebrate the ‘Year of the Snake’ with a sleek design far from what you would expect from the athletic company. Although we’ve seen variations of New Balance in their previous collaborations, these stand-alone sneakers are a fresh and modern take that’ll easily become your favorite throughout the year. Available in three different editions, the New Balance Lunar New Year collection has an option for every type of fan. The brand has also released clothing options that match your footwear perfectly and complete your Lunar New Year look.
New Balance’s Lunar New Year releases

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, New Balance has taken to their 740, 1906R, and 1000 designs for a thematic upgrade that’s sleek and bold. While New Balance doesn’t tend to stray much from its array of colorways, these designs infuse interesting patterns and accents worthy of the festivities. In their 740 design, the brand uses a segmented midsole, streamlined silhouette, and an open knit mesh upper that mimics snakeskin. Using two-tone color mesh and angular overlays, this redesign is an elevated way of celebrating the ‘Year of the Snake.’ The 1906R follows a similar path, using open-holed mesh and synthetic overlays in a rich grey tone. This sneaker also comes equipped with a sturdy Ndurance outsole and shock-absorbing N-ergy. 

Read more
Bulova’s new Snorkel watches bring the vibrant world of marine life to your wrist
This Bulova collection will remind you of the ocean
Bulova Snorkel collection

Bulova welcomed the new year with a new line of timepieces, the Bulova Snorkel Collection, which draws inspiration from sharks, turtles, and marine life. This new collection complements other aquatic timepieces that were launched in the past, extending Bulova’s catalog.

“It is meant to create an extremely price-competitive sport watch, utilizing innovative materials while also celebrating what makse us passionate about the oceans, the seas, and marine life, a universe which is both mysterious, vibrant, and exciting and inspiring—all values we seek to embody in Bulova,” said Jeffrey Cohen, CEO of Citizen Watch America.

Read more