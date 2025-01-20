New Balance’s controversial loafer is getting a dapper new look.

While there’s still debate about whether New Balance’s loafer design is stylish, the brand is pulling out all the stops with the shoe. Although the New Balance 1906 loafer has already been released in silver and black, the athletic brand wants to expand on the design with a new material that gives it a dressier upgrade. For those not yet convinced about the loafer sneaker silhouette, the newest release is a much more similar design that you are accustomed to seeing. Just as with the previous loafer releases, interested fans should act quickly, as there’s no doubt these releases will sell out quickly as well.

New Balance 1906L in Suede

Unlike the previous New Balance 1906L, which came in a mesh and synthetic leather upper, the new duo comes in a luxurious textured suede material. Excluding the TPU heel stabilizer, the new loafer shoe comes covered in a suede fabric that instantly upgrades the look and feel of the design. Made available in black or brown suede, these new loafers come equipped with all of the footwear technology included in previous releases. Both colors include a black sole, for a sleek yet sturdy look. While New Balance has yet to release an official release date on their suede duo, the retail price will be set at $160. Considering the brand recently released a new colorway for the loafer in the typical mesh and synthetic upper, there’s no doubt the suede loafer will be released soon. While the design remains controversial to some, New Balance’s attempt to create out-of-the-box footwear is a welcome sign for the future.