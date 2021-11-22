  1. Fashion & Style

H&M’s Edition by John Boyega Shows Off Sustainable Style

Matthew Denis
By
John Boyega rocking out his new Edition collection at H&M.
H&M

“If there is anything in life that I can believe in, it’s that we contain multitudes,” the English-born actor John Boyega says, opening an H&M promo video not in his native English, but in the Yoruba tongue of his descent. 

Inspired by Boyega’s embrace of his many selves, often via stellar acting, clothing manufacturer H&M collaborated with the actor on Edition, a new collection released at the end of October. The new clothing line places sustainability first, manufacturing stylish threads from recycled, organic, and innovative materials. Boyega uses this line, his duality, and fame as a platform to call for a positive evolution and considerate consumption.

“John Boyega is a brave leader of a generation that’s speaking up for change, believing there’s a better way to treat each other and the planet,” Ross Lydon, H&M’s head of menswear design, said in a press release. “H&M is proud to team up with John for Edition by John Boyega, a contemporary, more sustainable collection for men.”

Edition fuses effortless workwear with floral prints and tie-dye patterns. In line with H&M’s commitment to move fashion into a greener future, the collection is manufactured using sustainable materials like cotton recycled from textile-production waste and post-consumer waste, recycled nylons and polyesters, and sustainably sourced viscose fibers.

Key pieces include a striking checked coat, made in part from premium Italian recycled wool that delivers an unforgettable impression. A timeless organic cotton striped shirt has a roomy cut, while a zip-off puffer jacket, quickly transformable from jacket to vest, is crafted from the innovative Vegea material. 

Shirts and pants feature a relaxed feel, ideal for the holiday season. For cool days, Edition’s knitted green cardigan and yellow rollneck both provide roomy silhouettes. In line with messaging, a new pink tie-dye sweatshirt and the t-shirt are each emblazoned with the message that, “A better present leads to a better future,” alongside a planet Earth graphic.

Related Guides

“I love finding clothes that represent who I am. Even if others don’t like them, I’ll still enjoy how they make me feel,” Boyega states in the Edition messaging. 

The Golden Globe winner stands up for the social evolution he wants to see in the world. In June 2020, for example, the actor seized the microphone to give a heartfelt speech at a Black Lives Matter protest in London. For Boyega, voicing your truth is a powerful tool for driving empathy and change. 

“When someone speaks their truth boldly, it breaks us out of our reality,” Boyega said. “It gives us a moment to put ourselves in other people’s shoes. We stop and genuinely start to empathize, or at the very least, understand.”

With H&M’s Edition line, you can declare this commitment to a sustainable future via the clothes that you wear. 

Shop John Boyega’s Edition collection now at www2.hm.com.

Read More: Del Toro’s Second Bennett Jordan Slipper 

Editors' Recommendations

Don’t Miss This KitchenAid Mixer Black Friday Deal — Save $280

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer on kitchen counter.

TikTok Influencers and Starbucks Competing for Drink Combos

From left to right, a Berry Caramel Frappuccino and The TikTok Drink, just two of the supposed 170,000 drink combos available at Starbucks.

Black Friday Mattress Deals and Sales Have Started — Where to Shop

Saatva Classic Mattress in a room.

The Best Movies Available on Paramount Plus

Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck in Roman Holiday.

Save $100 on a Good Chop Meat and Seafood Delivery Today

Good Chop meat and seafood delivery box.

Budget-Friendly Home Gym Finds You Should Snag Before the New Year

SKONYON Adjustable Dumbbell in use by model.

Beat the 2022 Price Hikes with AJ Madison’s Black Friday Sales and In-Stock Guarantee

LG Refrigerator with InstaView Window.

Roborock’s S7 Sonic Mopping and Auto Emptying is a Game-Changer

Roborock S7 Plus with mobile app open.

Best Luxury Camping Gifts for Your Favorite Outdoors Lover

A yellow tent on a mountain ridge at dawn.

What Are the Benefits of Taking a Vitamin D Supplement?

A closeup of a vitamin D capsule.

The 10 Best Energy Drinks to Buy in 2021

best energy drinks

The 9 Best Electrolyte Drinks in 2021 for Superior Hydration

A biker drinking an electrolyte beverage from his water bottle while cycling on the street.

The 12 Best Car Air Fresheners to Buy for a Pleasant Drive

nose patrol best car air freshener.