 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Grand Seiko celebrates the art of washi with a stunning new limited edition watch

Washi, an ancient Japanese art of making paper, has been featured on the latest Grand Seiko watch

By
Grand Seiko SBGJ283G
Grand Seiko SBGJ283G Grand Seiko / Grand Seiko

As an ancient technique that dates back to the 7th century, the art of making washi—Japanese paper—has been practiced for hundreds of years by craftsmen. A lot of effort goes into the whole process, but the final product is quite astonishing—one of the reasons why Grand Seiko was inspired by the art of making Washi for its new limited edition watch, Grand Seiko SBGJ283.

This new timepiece from Grand Seiko paints a clear picture of how traditional Japanese paper looks. Every single detail, from the texture to the hue, is inspired by washi.

Recommended Videos

Well, the paper creates a beautiful light interplay, something that’s been passed down to the new watch. Since washi is manufactured from natural materials extracted from mulberry, Grand Seiko featured some red elements on the dial to depict that.

While the dial has a paper-like texture that’s accentuated by a light brown color, the second hand is red—this creates a beautiful contrast between the two elements and makes the watch look more sophisticated.

Related

The exterior of the watch is based on a model from 1967, the 44GS. It is characterized by a metallic luster, highlighted by a mirror finish to make the timepiece look more stylish. Even though this watch is equipped with a stainless steel bracelet, it still comes with a complementary bracelet that draws inspiration from the mulberry tree.

In terms of performance, the new Grand Seiko features the caliber 9S86, which offers a 55-hour power reserve.

This Grand Seiko timepiece will be rolled out in January. Only 150 pieces will be sold. (It’s also an Asia exclusive, so if you want one, you’ll have to take a trip.) The watch retails for $7,765.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
Bulova, Complecto roll out limited edition Super Seville watches with new stone dials
This new collection from Bulova and Complecto runs deep
Stone Dial Collection

To honor cultural identity and community-based efforts, Bulova and Complecto joined forces and unveiled limited edition variants of the Super Seville that foster a sense of community and inclusion. Over the past few years, Complecto has focused on inclusion with multiple activities and projects that dive deeper into heritage and culture.

While this new partnership was established in 2023, the two brands are working toward a common goal due to their shared values. At the surface level, the collaboration might seem like it’s all about a stylish timepiece, but it runs deeper than this and tells an authentic story. Think of this new collaboration as a symbol of a deep bond, strengthened by affirmative values, which steers toward growth.

Read more
Modern updates meet vintage vibes in Timex’s new Q Timex stone dial collection
A variety of Q Timex watches, with stone dials
Q Timex stone dial collection

To revamp a retro design, Timex unveiled a collection of new watches with unique contemporary features characterized by a modern-like finish. This series creates a balance between the past and the present.

This new collection draws inspiration from the Q Timex model from the ‘70s, which was re-introduced into the market in 2019. While the timepiece has a vintage allure, it spread like wildfire in these modern times.

Read more
Louis Vuitton rolls out the Escale 39mm Platinum Edition, with an artistic blue dial
A new Escale 39mm Platinum Edition that'll captivate you with a grand fue enamel finish
Louis Vuitton Escale 39mm

In the past 11 months, Louis Vuitton has been elevating its status by unveiling some interesting models—the latest model is the Louis Vuitton Escale 39mm Platinum Edition.

The Escale collection revolves around travel and adventure. It draws inspiration from the brand’s luxurious side. All Escale pieces have unique elements that unite two worlds—the adventurous world and the horology world. Different parts, such as the lugs and the strap, were largely influenced by elements featured on travel trunks.

Read more