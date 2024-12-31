Grand Seiko celebrates the art of washi with a stunning new limited edition watch

As an ancient technique that dates back to the 7th century, the art of making washi—Japanese paper—has been practiced for hundreds of years by craftsmen. A lot of effort goes into the whole process, but the final product is quite astonishing—one of the reasons why Grand Seiko was inspired by the art of making Washi for its new limited edition watch, Grand Seiko SBGJ283.

This new timepiece from Grand Seiko paints a clear picture of how traditional Japanese paper looks. Every single detail, from the texture to the hue, is inspired by washi.

Recommended Videos

Well, the paper creates a beautiful light interplay, something that’s been passed down to the new watch. Since washi is manufactured from natural materials extracted from mulberry, Grand Seiko featured some red elements on the dial to depict that.

While the dial has a paper-like texture that’s accentuated by a light brown color, the second hand is red—this creates a beautiful contrast between the two elements and makes the watch look more sophisticated.

The exterior of the watch is based on a model from 1967, the 44GS. It is characterized by a metallic luster, highlighted by a mirror finish to make the timepiece look more stylish. Even though this watch is equipped with a stainless steel bracelet, it still comes with a complementary bracelet that draws inspiration from the mulberry tree.

In terms of performance, the new Grand Seiko features the caliber 9S86, which offers a 55-hour power reserve.

This Grand Seiko timepiece will be rolled out in January. Only 150 pieces will be sold. (It’s also an Asia exclusive, so if you want one, you’ll have to take a trip.) The watch retails for $7,765.