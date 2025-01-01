 Skip to main content
The G-Shock MR-G B2000: A timepiece that’s inspired by a katana

The G-Shock MRG-B2000JS-1A and the Juryoku-Maru: San katana are two sides of the same coin

G-Shock MRG-B2000JS-1A
G-Shock MRG-B2000JS-1A

A watch that’s forged like a katana and displays time seamlessly; here’s the new G-Shock MRG-B2000JS-1A.

Inspired by a katana, this timepiece brings two worlds together—a representation of a long-standing tradition passed down into the modern world. G-shock and katanas have the same traits; they are durable and are always sought after by many.

The G-Shock MRG-B2000JS-1A has an interesting back story. Since G-shock manufactures watches that draw inspiration from different traditions, the brand worked with Teruhira Kamiyama, a katana swordsmith who’s perfected his craft.

Just like the katana’s blade, this new timepiece comes with a bezel forged in a similar style. It features a stylish pattern that’s highlighted by titanium. To achieve this effect, G-shock uses high pressure to merge different layers into one and then polishes the whole material.

Thanks to the crystalization process, the casing is characterized by a crystal-like pattern, similar to the one featured on the Juryoku-Maru: San, G-Shock’s katana.

The case back is as stylish as the front face—it has a large Japanese inscription that was carved on the surface by a katana swordsmith.

Every single detail, from the case back to the bracelet, is accentuated by a unique pattern, which adds some character to the whole look of the watch. The bracelet has an Aogai-Nuri pattern, which is made up of tiny shells covered by lacquer to highlight the blue and black hues.

As a limited edition watch, only 800 pieces were rolled out into the market, and each watch retails at $8,000.

