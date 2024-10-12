Capture the season's trends with matching sets

As we trudge through the changing of the seasons, it is clear that everyone is leaning hard into the vintage look. They are looking to capture the nostalgia of the trends of the past. Looser fits, pleated pants, and vintage knits are all making huge comebacks as people start to look for the new gear they want to pick up this fall. Dandy Del Mar is one of the leaders in this trend because vintage resort wear has been a part of their look since the beginning. They make looking laid back as calm and as cool as it is supposed to be without looking thrown together. The fall and winter collection continues to drop this season with inclusions such as the last denim shirt you will ever need and their first-ever suede leather jacket. But there is one place where they are thriving, and it is a similar place where they have thrived for a while, matching sets.

The brilliant use of sets

Matching sets have been a thing for men since Sean Connery stepped out as James Bond in Goldfinger wearing the blue swim coverup. The look fell off through the 90s and 00s but has since surged back with the cheap fast fashion sets offered by companies like SHEIN beginning a few years ago. However, Dandy Del Mar took that trend and improved on it with luxury resort sets that not only evoke the nostalgia intended but embody luxurious quality. This fall, they expanded that idea into matching sets that work away from the resort, like the Tresco Shirt and Trouser, perfect for any casual or elevated event. This is just another example to add to the many sets Dandy Del Mar has in its arsenal. Other standouts of the collection include the Jacquard Tropez polo and short set, the San Juan Suede Leather Jacket, and the Sebastian long-sleeve knit polo.

Dandy Del Mar FW24