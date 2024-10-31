The Mountain Crew is more durable than the rest

If you have ever wanted a great sweater to wear to virtually any occasion, an alpaca sweater has likely been on your radar. If it hasn’t, you are missing out on one of the softest and most luxurious fabrics known to man. Paka is a company built on providing the world with the best alpaca sweaters on the market and doing so ethically. Founder Kris Cody began the company during the COVID era and has been building it ever since. Now, he and his team have released their most durable sweater so far, the Paka Mountain Crew.

He didn’t exactly plan on being here. “There was no business plan; there was no foresight at all. A lot of it was formulated before we even started creating anything,” Cody told Shopify. “It was more of an exploration into this curiosity of, like, ‘What is this? Where is it from?’ How can we build this together in a way that’s done ethically and right?” With or without foresight, the company is here with the last sweater you will ever need.

A sweater tough enough to go back where it came from

Most people think about Machu Picchu when they think about the Andes Mountains. However, the alpaca industry is booming there, and Cody has found a way to make it even bigger. While the whole things started on a backpacking trip to Peru before college, Cody returned with more than memories, he had an idea to launch Paka. Today, trusted forward on the back of the famous Original Hoody, Paka has developed the Mountain Crew, their most durable sweater to date. It is definitely going to be strong enough for your day-to-day life because it is strong enough to return to its home in the middle of the Andes Mountains.