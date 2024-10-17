Cooper Koch puts on a style masterclass

Whether it is Zac Efron portraying Ted Bundy or Cuba Gooding Jr. bringing OJ Simpson to life, we have become completely enthralled by reliving the notorious true-life crime stories of the past in dramatic fashion. The latest delve into the world of true crime comes from Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. While we allow the history to captivate us and remember what it was like to see it live in the actual moment, we are also introduced to the tour de force put on by the two stars of the series, Cooper Koch as Erik Menéndez and Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Lyle Menéndez. We have been seeing a lot of them recently as their stars rise, and on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Koch taught us a little something about quiet luxury in a Banana Republic cashmere crewneck.

Cooper Koch sports quiet luxury

Quiet luxury is one of the more popular looks nowadays, thanks to menswear’s more simplistic direction. We’re starting to escape the flashy patterns and bright colors and embracing a more classically elegant style. High-quality basics are a surefire way to ensure you are always in style and don’t have to refresh your wardrobe every season constantly. In his appearance on the late-night talk show, Koch wears a wine-colored Alto Cashmere Crew from Banana Republic with tailored trousers complete with pleats and cuffs for the authentic vintage look. The 100% cashmere sweater comes in over a dozen colors and is a staple for any wardrobe. Not only can it be elevated to be appropriate on a late-night talk show, but swap out the trousers with denim, and you have the perfect evening drink look. We can all take a little direction from Cooper off the screen; let’s not take direction from his on-screen persona, right?