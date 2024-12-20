 Skip to main content
One of Clark’s most iconic Moc Boots is now your favorite work boot

Clark's, DAIWA release new work boot

Everyone knows that Clark’s has a history of creating quality boots that last. However, in their latest collaboration, the footwear company is taking their premium construction to the next level with a rugged work boot you can count on. Along with Japanese outdoor apparel brand Daiwa Pier 39, Clarks has created the ultimate work boot that mixes comfort with stability in a design you’ll recognize. Drawing inspiration from fishing gear, this new collaborative boot is made to withstand any rugged environment and harsh winter you may experience. This new boot is a stylish way to upgrade your footwear for the season in all senses, providing Clarks’ same quality materials and construction with new features. 

 Clark’s x Daiwa Angler’s Walabee GTX SPs

side profile of suede black clark's boots
Clark's / Clark's

Made to function in urban and outdoor environments, the Angler’s Walabee GTX SPs prove that you don’t need to sacrifice style to have everything you need. The boots utilize a waterproof and breathable GORE-TEX lining for ultimate protection against the elements and offer a double-layered suede vamp and a lightweight Vibram sole to increase the design’s durability. If these features aren’t enough to protect you, the shoes come with an attachable GORE-TEX gaiter that can add another layer to your look. This boot has everything you need for style and use like waterproof zippers, lace buckles, and reflective laces. Using the best materials for outdoor use, there’s no worry that you’ll be safe in your Clark’s. Now available via Haven for $444, these boots come in a classic black cowhide suede. With the classic look of a Moc Boot, this shoe is perfect for taking you from rugged work environments to an evening out on the town.

Buy Now

