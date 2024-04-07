 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

We love the elegant, nature-inspired dials on these new Citizen watches

Citizen watches adds 2 washi paper watches to Iconic Nature Collection

Sarah Veldman
By
Citizen Iconic Nature Collection washi paper watches
Citizen

Citizen’s new watch collection, which features exquisite dials crafted from Japanese paper, is inspired by the serene feeling of nature. Putting on one of these watches will make you feel like you just stepped into a Japanese garden and need 10 minutes to meditate.

The focal point of the Iconic Nature Collection is the intricate dial designs inspired by elements of nature, such as flowers that have long served as inspiration and motifs in art and literature.

Recommended Videos

Citizen watches Iconic Nature Collection:  AQ4106-00W and AQ4100-22W

Citizen AQ4100-22W watch
Citizen

Citizen is well-known for high-quality watches that come at an accessible price point, and they’ve created the somewhat wonky-sounding “The Citizen” collection, which represents the epitome of what Japanese watchmaking should be. These differ from their predecessors, which were embellished with gold or platinum flakes; the new AQ4100-22W and AQ4106-00W models contain washi paper dials featuring subtle textures and gradient hues, truly elevating the look of the dials.

Related

Crafted with Tosa Washi paper, famous for its delicate and see-through look, these timepieces pay homage to Japanese craftsmanship and traditions. Skilled artisans hand-crafted the washi paper, creating mesmerizing teal and brownish-green dials that have a gradient effect that dances in the sunlight.

Both model’s washi paper dials allow light to pass through to the solar panels beneath, which is just exceptionally cool. The AQ4100-22W has a teal green dial with a cloisonné-themed pattern, while the AQ4106-00W boasts a warm golden brown gradient dial adorned with a linear eagle-inspired motif. Despite their shared dial layout, each model has distinctive finishing touches, with polished components on the AQ-4100-22W and rose gold accents on the AQ4106-00W.

Beyond the aesthetics: Technical specifications

Citizen AQ4106-00W watch
Citizen

Crafted from Super Titanium alloy, these Citizen watches maintain a super sleek profile, measuring 38.3mm in diameter and 12.2mm in thickness. While the AQ4100-22W sports a Platinum Duratect coating reminiscent of its predecessor, the AQ4106-00W is all about warmth with a Sakura Pink Duratect finish.

Embellished with domed sapphire crystals and solid screw-down case backs, these watches offer 100 meters of water resistance. The unique push-pieces at 2 o’clock, accompanying the signed crowns at 3 o’clock, facilitate adjustments for the advanced Caliber A060 Eco-drive movement, and there’s a perpetual calendar and an independently adjustable hour hand as well.

With an accuracy of -/+5 seconds per year, the Caliber A060 ensures precise timekeeping, even during travel or daylight savings. Powered by light, it can operate up to 18 months in total darkness, rivaling Bluetooth and radio-controlled movements.

Availability and pricingCitizen Iconic Nature Collection washi tape watches

Limited to just 300 pieces each, these watches are priced at $3,925 for the teal dial variant and $4,125 for the brown dial version.

Editors' Recommendations

Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
Swatch, Tate partner for watch collection that literally puts art on your wrist
Swatch x Tate Gallery collaboration inspired by paintings
Swatch x Tate collaboration watches

Swatch, renowned for its quirky designs and commitment to self-expression, has joined forces with the prestigious Tate galleries to create an extraordinary collection of Swatch watches that blur the lines between art and utility. The Swatch x Tate Gallery Collection isn't simply a collaboration but a celebration of creativity, individuality, and the appeal of wearable art.

Each Swatch watch is dedicated to the artwork of its respective artist. From Turner's Scarlet Sunset to Bourgeois's Spirals, every watch tells a unique story. Whether you're drawn to the whimsical charm of Marc Chagall or the bold simplicity of Fernand Léger, there's a watch in this collection to suit every taste and personality. This partnership further cements Swatch's position as a brand that bridges the gap between art and simple timekeeping with bold designs and vibrant colors.
The Swatch x Tate Gallery Collection: Wearable art

Read more
Rolex quietly revealed a new Day-Date 40 in Everose gold
Rolex just added a new Day Date to their collection without any fanfare
Rolex Day Date Everose 40 Academy Awards

Amid the splendor and prestige of the 96th Academy Awards, hosted at the iconic Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, a new watch was discreetly added to the Rolex Day Date collection. The Oscars, renowned for their grandeur, never fail to deliver a spectacle of epic proportions, and this year was no different, with a lineup of films that captivated audiences worldwide (Oppenheimer, anyone?) as well as a slew of high-end watches.
A new Rolex Day Date just dropped...quietly

Hidden within the exclusive confines of the Rolex Greenroom, reserved for the privileged winners of Academy Awards, lies a solitary showcase set side just for Rolex watches. Tucked away at the far end of the spacious chamber, embedded within the rear wall, this display holds the only Rolex timepiece in the entire lounge.

Read more
Our ultimate OMEGA watches buying guide for 2024 (and our 8 favorite watches)
8 incredible Omega watches
Omega presentation with musicians

OMEGA watches have been one of the most established and consistent watchmakers in the industry for over a century. Since its inception in 1848, it has operated under various monikers until finally landing on OMEGA in 1903. Three decades later, they became the official timekeepers of the Olympic Games in 1931 and have served that post ever since, making them one of the biggest and most dependable names in all of fine watchmaking.
The best OMEGA watches for 2024
With 170 years of making timepieces for men and women, OMEGA has created dozens of models you could pick up if you want to invest in a classic timepiece. Here is a list of some of the best men's watches that OMEGA has to offer.

OMEGA Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional

Read more