Citizen watches adds 2 washi paper watches to Iconic Nature Collection

Citizen’s new watch collection, which features exquisite dials crafted from Japanese paper, is inspired by the serene feeling of nature. Putting on one of these watches will make you feel like you just stepped into a Japanese garden and need 10 minutes to meditate.

The focal point of the Iconic Nature Collection is the intricate dial designs inspired by elements of nature, such as flowers that have long served as inspiration and motifs in art and literature.

Citizen watches Iconic Nature Collection: AQ4106-00W and AQ4100-22W

Citizen is well-known for high-quality watches that come at an accessible price point, and they’ve created the somewhat wonky-sounding “The Citizen” collection, which represents the epitome of what Japanese watchmaking should be. These differ from their predecessors, which were embellished with gold or platinum flakes; the new AQ4100-22W and AQ4106-00W models contain washi paper dials featuring subtle textures and gradient hues, truly elevating the look of the dials.

Crafted with Tosa Washi paper, famous for its delicate and see-through look, these timepieces pay homage to Japanese craftsmanship and traditions. Skilled artisans hand-crafted the washi paper, creating mesmerizing teal and brownish-green dials that have a gradient effect that dances in the sunlight.

Both model’s washi paper dials allow light to pass through to the solar panels beneath, which is just exceptionally cool. The AQ4100-22W has a teal green dial with a cloisonné-themed pattern, while the AQ4106-00W boasts a warm golden brown gradient dial adorned with a linear eagle-inspired motif. Despite their shared dial layout, each model has distinctive finishing touches, with polished components on the AQ-4100-22W and rose gold accents on the AQ4106-00W.

Beyond the aesthetics: Technical specifications

Crafted from Super Titanium alloy, these Citizen watches maintain a super sleek profile, measuring 38.3mm in diameter and 12.2mm in thickness. While the AQ4100-22W sports a Platinum Duratect coating reminiscent of its predecessor, the AQ4106-00W is all about warmth with a Sakura Pink Duratect finish.

Embellished with domed sapphire crystals and solid screw-down case backs, these watches offer 100 meters of water resistance. The unique push-pieces at 2 o’clock, accompanying the signed crowns at 3 o’clock, facilitate adjustments for the advanced Caliber A060 Eco-drive movement, and there’s a perpetual calendar and an independently adjustable hour hand as well.

With an accuracy of -/+5 seconds per year, the Caliber A060 ensures precise timekeeping, even during travel or daylight savings. Powered by light, it can operate up to 18 months in total darkness, rivaling Bluetooth and radio-controlled movements.

Availability and pricing

Limited to just 300 pieces each, these watches are priced at $3,925 for the teal dial variant and $4,125 for the brown dial version.

