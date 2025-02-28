 Skip to main content
Citizen Tsuyosa 37mm: Retro vibes meet modern style in a compact design

Smaller Citizen Tsuyosa timepieces

Citizen Tsuyosa 37mm
Smaller case sizes are trendy, and every brand wants a piece of the pie.

Citizen just rolled out new Tsuyosa timepieces, designed to keep up with the changing times. While the brand worked on 40 mm Tsuyosa watches, it is now downscaling the size, just a little bit, to 37 mm. Thanks to its striking colors, the Tsuyosa collection has dominated the industry in the past two years. Well, this is the perfect time to take over again with a watch that has a compact size. Even though this watch is smaller than the 40 mm version, it still sits perfectly on the wrist.

It’s worth noting that the Tsuyosa collection has an interesting retro-like look, based on a timepiece from the ’90s—one of the reasons it became quite successful within a short period. Enthusiasts are always looking for modern watches that merge two fields into one.

The Citizen NH299 model had high demand in the ’90s, so the brand worked on a timepiece that could match that. While the Tsuyosa collection has a retro allure, it was given a beautiful makeover with striking colors.

The latest addition comes in three different colors—green, light blue, and pink. And thanks to the sunray finish, the front face has a very interesting aesthetic. For instance, the middle section stands out due to the light hue, which darkens toward the edges. And there’s a high chance that the brand will roll out more color options. The Citizen Tsuyosa 37 mm option costs $450.

