10 years later, Citizen updates its Satellite Wave watch

Almost a full decade after the release of the Satellite Wave F100, Citizen is releasing two new Satellite Wave X pieces, ready to continue the legacy of the F100. With a few modern touches, these new Citizen Satellite watches offer the same unique design as their predecessor. The Satellite Wave F100 first made waves in 2014, when its main feature allowed it to receive time signals from satellites in orbit. With a rapid time signal capture, the newest Satellite Wave X watches offer more intuitive features and polished design choices that cater to new audiences. The Satellite Wave X isn’t just an updated version of the 2014 timepiece but two new pieces that offer plenty on their own.

The new Satellite Wave X

Citizen opted for two new pieces that honor the series’s legacy while introducing some new modern touches. Both watches offer the same unique triangular shape on the four corners, which mimic satellites in space. Inside, both dials offer the same glittering design accent and inkjet printing, giving users the aura of outer space in the palm of their hands. The flat indices are finished with fine lines similar to the grooves of a vinyl recording. These unique indices are also finished with lume, which allows visibility even in the lowest-light conditions.

One of the hallmark characteristics of these new watches is the ability to capture a time signal in as little as three seconds. This fast-time reading ability is considered the fastest GPS satellite signal reception in the world. Without signal reception, these watches still have a monthly accuracy of around five seconds. Both Satellite Wave X watches come with the same characteristics and overall design. The major distinct factor between the two is the colorways, where one comes in a midnight blue dial and the other in a stark black color. Both hues help evoke the feel of outer space without losing their touch of elegance and modernness.

Where to get the newest Citizen watches

Both of these watches are set to be released in September 2024, and have a starting retail price of $1,550. They are made with a Super Titanium case and sapphire glass with anti-reflective coating. With a case diameter of 45.4mm, both of these newest pieces come with a larger size for a bigger impact. As added features, both watches come with a world time functionality, a light level indicator, a power reserve indicator, and a perpetual calendar. With Citizen’s Eco-Drive, these watches can run for seven years on a full charge while in power-save mode. Overall, these watches have a clear and distinct vision from Citizen’s Satellite collection that still gives users the accessibility and useability they need from any watch. For any collector, the Satellite Wave X is a step up from its predecessor and deserves a spot in any collection.