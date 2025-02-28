 Skip to main content
Citizen Promaster Eco-Drive combines sustainability with dive-ready performance

Citizen Promaster Eco Drive
As the name hints, the new Citizen Eco-Drive Professional Diver 300m watch is all about eco-technology. For starters, it is a model inspired by an old Citizen watch, known as BN0156-05E. Every single detail, from the dial’s design and hour markers to the overall layout, bears a close resemblance to the BN0156-05E. But this edition focuses on sustainability and performance.

The new Citizen Promaster Eco-Drive Professional Diver draws its energy from the Cal. E365 movement, an extremely powerful mechanism with a 365-day power reserve.

Featuring a dial with a light hue and a dark hue, this model was inspired by the ocean’s depths — not surprising for a dive watch. While the lower section of the dial has a dark hue, the upper section has a lighter shade. Light doesn’t travel to the deepest sections of the ocean—this watch depicts that through the dial.

This model can go to depths of about 300M. Hour markers have luminescent properties for navigating such environments. To offer different styling options, this model comes in two different colors—red and black. While the second option has grey hues, a large section has darker hues.

The case back also stands out thanks to the diver’s logo—a tribute to professional divers. Each variant, the red and black option, is paired with a black strap, which is manufactured from high-quality BENEBiOL. This material can handle everything, from hydrolysis to other minor chemical reactions.

This new watch will be available in April and will cost $675.

Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
