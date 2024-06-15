 Skip to main content
Citizen celebrates land, sea, and air with insane new Promaster additions

Citizen announces 3 new watches to celebrate Promaster 35th anniversary

By
Citizen watches Promaster series
Citizen

The Citizen Watches Promaster series is celebrating the big 3-5 this year, and they don’t look a day over 25 (perhaps they’ve incorporated retinol into their skincare routine?) To commemorate this milestone in true watch industry fashion, the equivalent of a big birthday party, Citizen Watches have announced the upcoming release of a trio of limited edition watches that each represent a different realm on earth: Sea (for fans of diving), Land (for outdoor adventurers), and Air (naturally, aviation lovers).

Citizen watches Promaster Mechanical Diver 200m

Promaster Mechanical Diver 200m
Citizen

Limited to just 4,500 pieces, the Mechanical Diver 200m, also known as the Fujitsubo or Challenge Diver, has some major updates compared to the original design. It features a blue dial with a light blue bezel accent that will make you feel like you’re sailing on an early morning sea. Additionally, there is a Duratect Platinum surface treatment on the titanium case and bracelet. While this treatment definitely improves the scratch resistance, it also has aesthetic purposes in that it gives the metal a silver-toned finish that is highly pleasing to the eye. It still has the same dimensions as the original, at 41 x 12.3 x 48.5mm, with the Citizen watches automatic 9051 movement. To distinguish it from the original, this Mechanical Diver has a commemorative caseback celebrating Promaster’s 35th anniversary.

Citizen watches Promaster Eco-Drive Combination Watch

Promaster Eco-Drive Combination Watch
Citizen

The Promaster Eco-Drive Combination Watch is constructed from stainless steel along with a dark gray Duratect coating. Measuring 43.9mm in diameter and 14mm in thickness, it features a sapphire crystal protecting the dial, a solid caseback, and 200 meters of water resistance. It features a signed crown and pushers on the right, along with another crown at 8 o’clock that acts as the internal compass bezel. This watch perfectly blends analog and digital functionalities like a 5-star chef and is run by the U680 movement. The movement is the first to introduce a high-resolution Memory in Pixel display, giving greater flexibility in date presentation compared to past ana-digi interfaces. Finishing off this Promaster Eco-Drive is either a stainless steel bracelet or a Cordura nylon strap, meaning it’s the most versatile watch of the 3.

Citizen watches Promaster Skyhawk A-T

Promaster Skyhawk A-T
Citizen

The Citizen watches Air series addition, the Skyhawk A-T is certainly a top watch in the collection. It features a stainless steel case with a dark gray Duratect coating and Sakura Duratect finish on the crown and pushers that gives it a high-end rose gold, two-tone look. The case is an angular shape measuring a massive 46.7mm in diameter and 13.8mm in thickness, sitting on a stainless steel bracelet. While it has an aviation focus, it still comes with a water resistance of 200 meters and incorporates atomic radio-sync timekeeping through the Eco-Drive movement. The colors from this watch take inspiration from the “midnight sun” phenomenon, capturing the stunning pink hues from the polar night sky, where daylight persists throughout the night.

How much are the Citizen watches Promaster 35th anniversary editions?

Promaster Mechanical Diver 200m
Citizen

The Promaster Mechanical Diver 200m is limited to 4,500 pieces with a price of $1,195. The Skyhawk A-T will have 5,600 watches produced, and the Promaster Combination watch 5,900 pieces, with both priced at $995. For more information, you can visit the official Citizen Watches website.

