Central Cee announces partnership with G-shock

Casio has just revealed that it’s partnering with one of the most famous rappers from the UK, Central Cee. He’s the new European brand ambassador for multiple G-shock watches. According to a report by Casio, Central Cee shared his excitement with a simple statement, “I’m looking forward to working with G-Shock.”

While Central Cee’s taste in watches encompasses multiple models, such as the AP Royal Oak and Rolex Daytonas, he regularly wears G-shock pieces, too. Plus, he has been spotted with different G-shock timepieces in multiple music videos and public events.

For instance, in his most recent music video release, titled ‘Moi,’ featuring Raye, Central Cee rocked a G-Shock DW-6900.

He also had the same watch in the ‘One Up’ video. “I’ve been wearing them since I was a kid, so it just made sense. I love the brand—it’s always been at the heart of the scenes and cultures I’ve been a part of. It relates. It’s a perfect fit,” he said.

Apart from his affinity for G-shock, Central Cee also identifies with what G-shock stands for—authenticity and resiliency—and that’s why Casio is partnering with him. All through his music career, from the moment he started making music to the time he blew up, he was resilient enough to push through the hurdles.

After enjoying a successful debut in 2020, Central Cee dominated the industry, from 2021-2024, with hits that made it to top spots on the Billboard 100 and other charts. Examples of such tracks include ‘Sprinter’, ‘Let Go’, and ‘Doja’.

According to G-shock’s head of marketing, “This partnership celebrates the stories and watches that live up to our ‘Built Different’ ethos.”