BUGATCHI’s Cabernet Edit tastes like sweet red wine

The Christmas season is a time for getting together and celebrating your family. New Years is a time for getting together and celebrating the past twelve months. And drinking a good cabernet is about celebrating yourself. Few things beat a good cabernet and relaxing either by the fire or on the patio. There is also something deeply alluring to the color. The soft red hues scream elegance and the touch of pink give it just enough attitude to make you stand out among the crowd. BUGATCHI knows this, and they want you to take the color beyond the usual Christmas season and into the new year with the BUGATCHI Cabernet Edit. There are dozens of sweater and suiting looks possible and it can upgrade your business casual wardrobe like no other color out right now.

The color of the season goes down smooth

Let’s start with the most striking and unique garment you can pick up from the Cabernet Edit: The corduroy suit. A cabernet-colored suit is unique and sends a message of elegance. The corduroy suit sends a bold statement that you are confident stepping outside the box. A cabernet-colored corduroy suit sends that message of bold elegance that you need as often as possible. Then you can pick up the Johnny Collar Polo if you want a great upgrade to your business casual wardrobe, something to wear to the office and stand out or give you a little motivation for the day. And finally, one of the highlights in all the BUGATCHI collections this year, the Mixed Stitch Turtleneck is striking and sophisticated. Cabernet may feel like a Christmas color, but you will soon find that it is good deep into the winter and seasons beyond.

BUGATCHI Cabernet Edit