Buck Mason brings Rocky Mountain majesty back with new collaboration

Old mountain vintage meets new age workwear

By
Buck Mason Rocky Mountain Porch
Buck Mason

Henleys, denim, waxed jackets, and anything you need for the ultimate man’s wardrobe can likely be found within the collections of Buck Mason. It doesn’t matter if you are the guy who likes to get out into the wilderness and needs some of the most rugged work wear you can find or if you are the guy who needs to find something more elevated like a houndstooth jacket or casual suit for a dinner date, Buck Mason usually has what you need, and they make them accessible for every man. Now they are looking for the guy who lives the Rocky Mountain life and needs the clothing to aid it. The Buck Mason x Rocky Mountain Featherbed collaboration is a deep dive into vintage Americana.

Brought to you by a love of vintage

Buck Mason Rocky Mountain Coat
Buck Mason

The story of this collection begins with a man by the name of Cub Schaefer. He built a brand that catered to the ski bums, backpackers, and mountain loyalists who frequented his little majestic corner of the Tetons. His brand, Rocky Mountain Featherbed, blew up until it was forced to close its doors in the 1980s and resurrected by a Japanese brand who kept it going until Buck Mason brought it to the attention of those looking for that moment of majesty. This 17-piece collection brings sweaters, vests, knits, and coats to those looking for a mountain getaway or something to wear for the hard days on the ranch, factory, or any job requiring tough and durable garments.

Buck Mason x Rocky Mountain Featherbed

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Joseph Abboud keeps suit making on American shores with custom product made in America
Look great and support local production with Joseph Abboud custom
Joseph Abboud Custom Suit Banner

There are a few experiences in a man's life that he absolutely must have to be able to say he lived life to the fullest. He should sail on the ocean or climb a mountain to feed that exploration need we are born with. He should drive the car of his dreams as fast as he dares to satisfy that pull for adrenaline and fulfill his inner child's dream. He should fall in love so deeply that he would sacrifice every other experience for a moment in the bliss. And, of course, he should get the opportunity to stand in front of a mirror with a professional tailor putting him in his own custom suit. Joseph Abboud is one of the leaders in this arena, and they keep their entire production within American shores. Every Joseph Abboud Made in America custom fits like a glove, and you can feel great about it knowing you are supporting domestic production and jobs.
Bestsellers cover all your suiting needs

There are multiple suits you should have in your closet to fulfill all of your suiting and style needs. And the best sellers in the Abboud line make up the core of the list. The three-piece custom is a staple in any man's wardrobe, as each piece can be worn separately or all together to make a stellar look. The double-breasted suit is a classic look for any guy wanting something a little different. The velvet jacket and tux pants give you a top-notch Gatsby look. The manufacturing process has been going strong on American shores since 1988 and has become the largest domestic suit manufacturing process in the country. Over 750 professionals craft 50,000 suits a year, going through a 250-point process for each jacket.
Joseph Abboud Made in America

Tom Ford is done with the cold with Spring 2025 collection
Look ahead to warmer days with the iconic designer's Spring 2025
Tom Ford Spring Collection

The best part of winter is coming to an end. You can be excited about the dropping temperatures in the fall that allow you to break out your favorite sweaters. You can be excited about the snow as it propels you forward to a white Christmas. But once the holidays end, all we have to look forward to is snow, ice, and maybe some minor frostbite if you're unlucky. We're about to be mentally over it, and Tom Ford is giving us something to look forward to with his new collection. The Tom Ford Spring 2025 collection is live and gives us a little insight into what he and the rest of the fashion industry have going on when the sun comes back out and we start booking our beach trips.
Plenty of color of the year to go around

Tom Ford is a consummate professional. He is one of the most talented designers with a deep resume of fashion excellence. Of course, that means that if something is happening in the world of fashion, he is typically ahead of the game. Pantone just chose their color of the year a few weeks ago, and yet Ford already has plenty of mocha moose available for the upcoming season. Other standouts in the collection are the Toweling Polo in an exotic colorway and a jardigan perfect for those springtime morning coffees. And, of course, there are a handful of suits in classic colors that update your suit wardrobe to the best it can be.
Tom Ford Spring 2025

Paul Stewart wants you to stand up and be seen with Life Should Be Colorful
Don't just stick to the color of the year, brighten it up with Paul Stewart
Paul Stewart turtleneck and jacket

The new year is only a few hours away, and that means it is a time for change. When the calendar flips over, and you are looking for ways to elevate and/or improve your life, you hardly think about your wardrobe. Even still, you rarely think about the color palette you are wearing in your day to day. This year, the Pantone Color of the Year is Mocha Moose. If you don't know what that is, it is a rich brown, closer to a tan. It is a beautiful color and fits in perfectly with the vintage style that is all the rage this year. But that doesn't mean you have to accept a dull brown aesthetic in 2025, quite the opposite, in fact. Paul Stewart believes that you shouldn't ditch the colors simply to wear the color of the year. Instead, you should embrace more color with the Paul Stewart Life Should Be Colorful collection that injects brightness into your wardrobe.
Add to the color of the year

The color of the year, as of late, has been soft pastels and rich colors that stand out among the masses. This year's more subdued brown offers a unique opportunity to wear the color of the year every day while standing out with bright colors around it. Whether you are a fan of bright reds, deep purples, or unique teals, the Paul Stewart Life Should Be Colorful collection is a curated selection of their brightest, richest, and most unique colors that you can use to showcase your personality no matter what the season or the event. From jackets and scarves to pants and sport coats, there is something for everyone no matter what your color palette is.
Paul Stewart Life Should Be Colorful

