Buck Mason brings Rocky Mountain majesty back with new collaboration

Henleys, denim, waxed jackets, and anything you need for the ultimate man’s wardrobe can likely be found within the collections of Buck Mason. It doesn’t matter if you are the guy who likes to get out into the wilderness and needs some of the most rugged work wear you can find or if you are the guy who needs to find something more elevated like a houndstooth jacket or casual suit for a dinner date, Buck Mason usually has what you need, and they make them accessible for every man. Now they are looking for the guy who lives the Rocky Mountain life and needs the clothing to aid it. The Buck Mason x Rocky Mountain Featherbed collaboration is a deep dive into vintage Americana.
Brought to you by a love of vintage
The story of this collection begins with a man by the name of Cub Schaefer. He built a brand that catered to the ski bums, backpackers, and mountain loyalists who frequented his little majestic corner of the Tetons. His brand, Rocky Mountain Featherbed, blew up until it was forced to close its doors in the 1980s and resurrected by a Japanese brand who kept it going until Buck Mason brought it to the attention of those looking for that moment of majesty. This 17-piece collection brings sweaters, vests, knits, and coats to those looking for a mountain getaway or something to wear for the hard days on the ranch, factory, or any job requiring tough and durable garments.
Buck Mason x Rocky Mountain Featherbed