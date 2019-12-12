The Best Rain Jackets for Men

A rain-filled climate can be tough to navigate if you’re not prepared. Thankfully, there are protective rain jackets that are designed to keep you dry through commutes or days exposed to the elements. The best rain jacket is one you can depend on, no matter the circumstance.

Rain-resistant outerwear has long been a staple for people who like to be prepared. And considering the alternative, it’s for good reason. Nobody likes to walk around soaking wet and cold, so it’s important to have that protective layer that will keep you dry during your outdoor excursions.

When choosing the best rain jacket, functionality should be priority number one. If your raincoat isn’t suited to perform in a downpour, then it shouldn’t be hanging in your closet matter how great it may look. We recommend you look for options that will cover all your necessities.

When sifting through the best of the best, we recommend you go with a brand you can trust, and what brand can you trust more than Columbia Sportswear? The Glennaker Lake waterproof overcoat is the best rain jacket because of its stylish construction, protection from precipitation, and moisture-wicking nylon shell that’s breathable, durable, and dries quickly.

Highlights:

Omni-Tech fabric for ultimate protection

Offered in a heap of different colorways to respond to personal preferences

Hideaway hood for when the sun comes out

Stuffs into its own pocket for easy storage

Finding a quality jacket on a budget is no easy task, but the sportswear gurus at Gioberti have you covered — literally. This polyester rain jacket is equipped with modern waterproof technology to stave off the rain on contact, fully secured seams to protect your ensemble underneath, and a breathable mesh lining for all-day comfort.

Highlights:

Polyester fabric repels everything from a drizzle to a downpour

Easy to store once you get indoors

Suitable for all activities, from leisure to sport

This soft-shell rain jacket from Condor features a breathable fabric that’s layered with a PTFE coating with microscopic pores, which work together to fend off rainfall and provide a dry, comfortable, and breathable environment for your torso. It’s lightweight, making it a versatile choice for layering with warmer pieces whether you’re at the office or trekking a mountain trail.

Highlights:

Great as an everyday, all-purpose rain jacket

A variety of protective pockets

Approved by National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA)

You can’t have a collection of the best rain jackets without a timeless trench coat design. Yes, there’s no hood, but what Hart Schaffner’s Burnett trench coat lacks in protection above the neck it makes up for with sophisticated style and coverage everywhere else. It’s got the classic double-breasted craftsmanship that fits smoothly over a suit and solid water resistance. Without the hood, though, it’s not suited for torrential downpours without an umbrella.

Highlights:

Protects a larger surface area than most rain jackets

Supplies unmatched style

Great option for taller men with broad shoulders

