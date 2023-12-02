 Skip to main content
It’s sweater vest season, and these are our favorites

From casual to classy, we've got some great picks for you

Sarah Veldman
By
Ralph Lauren sweater vest
Ralph Lauren

Gentlemen, brace yourselves — it’s the season of sartorial elegance, and sweater vests are the undisputed champions of refined fashion. Shameless star Jeremy Allen White was seen rocking a blue Lacoste sweater vest as he strolled through the Los Angeles farmers market, pairing it with a pair of Adidas Sambas. The vintage look took us back to days after school watching reruns of Boy Meets World when our favorite Topanga-loving Corey Matthews set the trend way back in the early-aughts. And, of course, we can’t mention sweater vests without being reminded of the late Matthew Perry character Chandler Bing, who was really the only one on Friends who could pull off the look with flair.

In a world where fashion meets functionality, sweater vests have staged a triumphant comeback, gracing runways and celebrity wardrobes alike. But this isn’t your grandpa’s knit; it’s a revival, revamped, and more audacious than ever.

Johnny Bigg sweater vest
Johnny Bigg

Best sweater vest for your wallet: Johnny Bigg Essential V-Neck Sweater Vest

If style and savings are your dual pursuits, then the Johnny Bigg Essential V-Neck Sweater Vest is your perfect sartorial accomplice with a price tag of $65. Crafted with an astute understanding of fashion and budget constraints, this black masterpiece seamlessly blends affordability with refinement.

The vest boasts a classic V-neck design, offering a timeless silhouette that effortlessly elevates any ensemble. Its black hue provides versatility, allowing you to pair it with a range of shirts and trousers, making it a wardrobe staple for various occasions. The attention to detail is evident in the knit pattern, delivering warmth and texture that adds depth to your look.

Designed by Johnny Bigg, a brand known for its commitment to quality, the Essential V-Neck Sweater Vest doesn’t compromise on craftsmanship. The blend of style and affordability makes it a standout choice for those seeking a wise investment for their wardrobe.

Ralph Lauren sweater vest
Ralph Lauren

Best sweater vest for every day: Ralph Lauren Cable-Knit Wool-Cashmere Sweater Vest

Elevate your daily style with the timeless sophistication of the Ralph Lauren Cable-Knit Wool-Cashmere Sweater Vest. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this vest seamlessly combines comfort and luxury for everyday wear.

The Moss Agate color, a pine tree green that’s perfect for the holidays, adds a touch of natural warmth, enhancing the versatility of this piece; it also comes in navy blue and dark gray. The cable-knit pattern provides a classic aesthetic and a cozy feel, making it ideal for layering during cooler seasons.

Made from a wool and cashmere blend, the vest embodies Ralph Lauren’s commitment to quality materials. This combination offers insulation and results in a soft, indulgent texture against the skin. The V-neck design adds a touch of refinement, allowing you to transition from casual to semi-formal occasions effortlessly. Whether paired with a crisp shirt or a casual tee, this sweater vest is a wardrobe staple that exudes the old-money aesthetic.

Helly Hansen sweater vest
Helly Hansen

Best sweater vest for a sporty moment: Helly Hansen Odin LT Stretch Insulated Vest 2.0

Experience peak performance and unparalleled comfort with the Helly Hansen Odin LT Stretch Insulated Vest 2.0, designed for those seeking the best in sporty outerwear. This vest boasts cutting-edge features that make it the ideal choice for active moments.

The vest’s LT Stretch technology ensures flexibility and freedom of movement, allowing you to engage in various activities without restriction. Its insulating properties provide warmth without sacrificing breathability, making it perfect for outdoor adventures in changing weather conditions.

Crafted with precision, the vest includes thoughtful details such as a full zip for easy on and off, making it a versatile layering piece. Whether you’re hitting the slopes, going for a hike, or enjoying other outdoor pursuits, the Helly Hansen Odin LT Stretch Insulated Vest 2.0 delivers on both style and utility.

Paul Smith sweater vest
Paul Smith

Best sweater vest for grabbing attention: Paul Smith Red and Purple Wool-Blend Knitted Vest

The Paul Smith Red and Purple Wool-Blend Knitted Vest is the epitome of attention-grabbing style. Crafted in Italy from a chunky wool blend, this vest boasts a vibrant red and purple knit that sets it apart as a bold and distinctive fashion statement.

Designed to be a standout in any ensemble, this sweater vest is ideal for those who want to make a statement with their fashion choices. The bold color combination and high-quality craftsmanship make it a versatile piece that can elevate both casual and more formal looks. For individuals seeking a sweater vest that effortlessly grabs attention and showcases a unique sense of style, the Paul Smith Red and Purple Wool-Blend Knitted Vest is the ideal choice.

J. Crew sweater vest
J. Crew

Best sweater vest for the holidays: J.Crew Cashmere Fair Isle Sweater Vest

The ultimate choice for holiday festivities, combining style and comfort for a festive look, is the J.Crew Cashmere Fair Isle Sweater Vest. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this sweater vest features a classic Fair Isle pattern in rich, seasonal colors, making it a standout piece for winter celebrations.

Made from luxurious cashmere, the vest provides a soft and cozy feel, ensuring warmth without compromising on style. The Fair Isle pattern, known for its intricate and geometric designs, adds a touch of tradition to the modern silhouette, creating a perfect blend of classic and contemporary.

