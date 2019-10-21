The changing seasons can be punishing on footwear. One moment your favorite canvas sneakers are brand spankin’ new and the next? A three-block walk in an unexpected downpour has drenched them with grease, mud, and road salt. In times of messy crisis, you could turn to leather, but maintaining the texture can be a chore, and leather boots are, on the whole, quite expensive. The solution?

Rubber boots and shoes, my friend.

This old-school shoe material is making a comeback thanks to its easy maintenance, relatively low price, and unique aesthetic. Not to mention, rubber boots offer some of the best wet weather protection you can ask for. So, toss out the tennies and get into our list of the absolute best rubber boots for men.

Xtratuf Ankle Boot

For something a bit more contemporary, consider this all-rubber ankle boot from Xtratuf. Designed with anglers in mind, these kicks are lightweight, breathable, and, of course, completely resistant to water. Plus, the white trim along the outsole comes with a non-marking treatment, meaning no more magic erasers.

Timberland Flume Boot

If you need a rugged boot that’ll withstand the elements while camping or hiking, you may want to consider the Flume boot from Timberland. Built with full-grain, waterproof leather and thick rubber soles, these shoes are designed with adventuring in mind, and could make the perfect companion for your next outdoor trek.

Muck Boot Chore Classic

Nothing beats a rainy day like a classic work boot, and this option from Muck Boot is one of our favorites. Here, 5 mm of neoprene makes for a flexible and versatile structure that allows for optimized mobility. There’s also reinforced rubber at the heel and a breathable interior mesh lining for additional comfort.

Kamik Lars Lo Boot

Perfect for a wet fall day, these short rain boots from Lars Lo are an affordable option for commuters on the go. With a reinforced shank for support and torsion control, these beauties offer a ton of protection without too much bulk.

Hunter Refined Chelsea Boot

For something a bit more stylish, take a look at the refined Chelsea boot from Hunter. Featuring a tailored silhouette of vulcanized rubber, this shoe is as handsome as it is functional. If you’re the kind of guy who doesn’t want to swap out his rubber boots for dress shoes in the office, this could be a fantastic alternative.

Bogs Insulated Winter Boot

The Insulated Winter Boot from Bogs may not be winning any beauty contests, but it’s certainly the most formidable accessory in this round-up. Built to withstand rain, snow, and sleet, these bad boys could be great for folks who live in particularly tumultuous weather zones.

L.L. Bean Rubber Moc Boots

An iconic brand in the outdoor sphere, L.L. Bean has been churning out stylish-yet-practical footwear for decades. For fall, we prefer the rubber moc boot to the company’s more intense Bean Boots, mostly because they’re easier to slip on to quickly walk the dog or take out the trash, and they provide a bit more flexibility fashion-wise.

Last updated by Cody Gohl on October 18, 2019.

