The Best Corduroy Blazers Are Here Just in Time for Winter

Your blazer rotation just got a whole lot more stylish — at least, that’s the case if you consider our picks for the best corduroy blazers. Gone are the days of the baggy, stuffy corduroy blazer worn quite literally by your undergrad professor. The best corduroy blazers this year are sharp and cut as cleanly as your favorite suit jacket or trusted navy blazer, yet with some cold weather-ready fabric to give it that extra edge. The casual, throwback-inspired nature of corduroy gives these jackets the ability to be dressed down (see: a henley and dark blue denim) or dressed up (see: a white Oxford shirt and navy chinos). The best part? There’s plenty of time left to pick up yours.

Jachs NY Khaki Corduroy Stretch Blazer

The slim lapels and tailored fit on this corduroy blazer from JACHS NY give it a refreshingly modern vibe for fall and winter (especially with holiday parties on the way). Team it with a henley from the very same brand for the ultimate in high-low style.

Haspel Corduroy Sport Coat

You’re investing in the best with the exquisitely tailored, heritage-quality corduroy sport coat shown here from Haspel, a brand that knows a thing or two about tailoring for all seasons.

Freemans Sporting Club Navy Corduroy Sportcoat

If ever there were a brand to turn the corduroy blazer into a work of modern art, with just enough edge and refinement to suit both creatives and professionals, it would be Freemans Sporting Coat. The navy corduroy is dressy and sharp enough for any tailored occasion.

J. Crew Ludlow Slim-Fit Suit Jacket in Italian Cotton Corduroy

The folks at J. Crew have taken what’s best about the brand’s super-sharp Ludlow silhouette (a modern menswear staple), and translated it into a sleek corduroy jacket that wears well as a suit or as a blazer with tan chinos and a white Oxford shirt.

Alex Mill Rugged Cord Sack Jacket

For a highly agreeable price, you’re getting a jacket that’s at once laidback and sharp, the perfect balance struck by the new Fall 2019 menswear offering at Alex Mill. Wear it with a pair of the brand’s crisp chinos for a nice one-two, business casual look.

Editors' Recommendations