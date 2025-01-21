Bell & Ross launches sky-inspired BR-05 Chrono Patrouille de France watch

Bell & Ross just rolled out a watch that paints a clear picture of the sky from a pilot’s view. In 2021, the company formed an official partnership with the Patrouille de France, the aerobatics demonstration team of the French Air Force. Now they’ve unveiled their fourth watch collaboration, BR-05 Chrono Patrouille de France.

And just like previous models, this new watch stands out due to its unique shape and design. While the bezel has straight edges, it also has some curves that add to the look. On each corner, there’s a screw that complements the overall design, giving the front face a cockpit-like aesthetic.

It’s worth noting that the dial’s design draws inspiration from Patrouille de France’s pilots and planes. Everything on this watch, from the subdial layout to the subdial design, is quite similar to flight indicator dials.

The dial is also the same color as the pilot’s attire—a sky-blue shade. Subdials, conversely, are characterized by a deep blue color that accentuates the dial’s sky-blue hue.

Bell & Ross featured the team’s logo on the watch to honor their effort—it’s just above the 12 o’clock hour marker. Since Patrouille de France’s logo has three primary colors, most elements were cleverly designed to display the team’s colors in a subtle way.

Even though the front face is quite stylish, the case back also takes the design to a whole new level, thanks to the sapphire crystal. This is a limited edition timepiece — Bell & Ross will launch 500 pieces into the market — and each piece will retail at $7,400.