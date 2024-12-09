Asics honors the legacy of Ayrton Senna with a new sneaker release

Although the Formula 1 2024 season has ended, racing fans won’t need to wait long for their next motorsport fix. In honor of Netflix’s newest series, “Senna,” Asics is releasing two new sneakers that honor the racing legend. Considered by many as one of the best of the sport, Ayrton Senna’s legacy is transcending the scene into fashion. With these two new releases, Asics has added plenty of details as an ode to the Brazilian racer. Based on one of Asics’ classic designs, these new sneakers are more than just another piece of merchandise. Named after two of the cars driven by Senna, these sneakers are a must for all fans of Formula 1.

Ayrton Senna x Asics Gel-Kayano 14 “Lotus” and “McLaren”

Inspired by both cars, the new Asics Gel-Kayano 14 comes full of subtle details that pertain to Ayrton Senna. In the “Lotus” model, the sneaker is crafted using black and gold uppers with the motto ‘Seek Your Truth’ on an overlay under the collar. The colors of the Brazilian flag and Senna’s helmet can be found on hangtags on the eye stay and the tongue tag. The “Mclaren” variation of the sneaker dons the classic white and red combination of the car’s livery. This sneaker features the same characteristics of the “Lotus” design, except for Senna’s name in Japanese characters, which replaces the ‘Seek Your Truth’ motto. First released in Senna’s native Brazil on December 9th, both sneakers will launch globally on December 10th. Although plenty of merchandise and items exist that honor the legacy of Ayrton Senna, these Asics sneakers are the perfect footwear that adds a motorsport touch to your wardrobe.

