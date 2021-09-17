The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

With the help of rapper and crocodile-tatted fan A$AP Nast, Lacoste recently launched its newest footwear: the L001. Inspired by a mix of the brand’s rich tennis heritage and modern shoemaking, the luxe shoe is sure to be a new classic from the French luxury brand.

René Lacoste, the company’s founder, was nicknamed “the Crocodile” because of his tennis court tenacity. The L001 is a melting pot of Lacoste’s iconic heritage elements, rooted in an authentic history, and tennis DNA with today’s modern fashion staple, exemplified by Nast, an American model, recording artist, and songwriter and member of the Harlem hip-hop collective, A$AP Mob.

“The crocodile to me is an extraordinary being,” Nast said in a Melodie Mcdaniel-directed promo for the L001.

The sneaker’s key details are taken from the brand’s archive, mirroring the throwback themes frequently channeled by Lacoste creative director Louise Trotter. The René, the first ever shoe created by René Lacoste, informs the L001’s spirit while the shoe’s retro angular design echoes kinetic lines that run along 1980s vintage racket handles.

A grouping of something old and something new: That’s the L001.

The L001 sports subtle touches like a herringbone-patterned midsole and embossed croc toward the heel, a salute to the brand’s heritage. Even the colorways for its first drop — creamy leather uppers, brownish outsoles, primary color accents — hark back to bygone times that influence much of Lacoste’s recent output.

This OG low-top is very en vogue right now. Rooted in old-school court sneaker themes, the L001’s smooth, tumble leather and minimalist essence makes it an elevated shoe choice that ensures style longevity and is workable for most occasions, whether it be dressing up or down, day or night. And as Nast demonstrates, the kicks play especially well with the post-prep of Trotter’s Lacoste, teamed with either velour tracksuits and trim corduroys.

The L001 footwear retails for $115 and is available now through all Lacoste channels.

