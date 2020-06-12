The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If the last few weeks have proven anything, it’s that there is still a lot to be done in the fight against police brutality and systemic racism against Black Americans. There are many ways you can use your voice and hard-earned dollars to support equality. You can vote for representatives who align with your interests, donate to organizations like Black Lives Matter and Minnesota Freedom Fund, and call government officials to express your concerns.

Also, there is no better time than the present to use your spending power as a vessel for change. How can you do this, you might ask? Start by shopping at Black-owned businesses, especially Black-owned fashion brands, which have been historically underfunded and overlooked, despite the tremendous impact Black culture has had in shaping fashion. Currently, there’s a huge wealth of exceptional Black designers and entrepreneurs to patronize, and by offering them your financial support, you’re advocating for more diversity and representation on the runway, at national retailers, in the media, and in the fashion industry as a whole. Plus, you’ll be rewarded with a stylish outfit for your good deed.

To get you started, we highlight 15 Black-owned menswear brands — from luxury collections to casual wear and everything in between — worth shopping now and always.

A-Cold-Wall*

Founded by Samuel Ross in 2015, the London-based streetwear designer and former protégé of Virgil Abloh, Ross is known for effortlessly merging workwear in sportswear fabrics, while incorporating meticulous Savile Row-style tailoring. The brand has grown to be a favorite of rappers like Drake and Travis Scott.

Armando Cabral

Founded in 2008 by Portuguese model and designer Armando Cabral, his collection features both footwear and accessories rooted in detail-oriented craftsmanship, and classic designs rendered in luxe textiles.

Bianca Saunders

Since founding her namesake label in 2017, Bianca Saunders has been pushing the boundaries of traditional menswear (think: ruched T-Shirts and Nylon trousers). Saunders also draws on her British and West Indian background to create her novel designs.

Bret Johnson

Bret Johnson, son of BET founders Bob and Sheila Johnson, launched his eponymous luxury menswear brand in 2014, which has been inspired by his relentless love of travel and premium Italian textiles.

Daily Paper

Daily Paper began as an Amsterdam-based blog, then transformed into a fashion and lifestyle brand in 2012. Founded by three childhood friends, Daily Paper is known for its modern take on streetwear, incorporating bold print and Afro-futuristic designs. Daily Paper has become a must-have for many streetwear aficionados.

Fear of God

Jerry Lorenzo founded fear of God in 2013 after a self-described divine intervention. Lorenzo shot to fame following the custom streetwear looks he made for Justin Bieber’s Purpose Concert Tour, and he recently entered the luxury market through his collaboration with Italian menswear brand Ermenegildo Zegna.

Frère

Davidson Petit-Frère quickly rose to become one of the most influential menswear designers after his top-of-the-line suits became a go-to option for Jay-Z and Michael B. Jordan.

Johnny Nelson

Born in England and raised in Brooklyn, the jewelry designer’s famed accessories have been worn by Lena Waithe, Lil Nas X, and Colin Kaepernick.

Kenneth Ize

Making his official debut at Paris Fashion Week in February, Kenneth Ize has been making waves in the fashion industry and catching the attention of some of fashion’s tastemakers. The Austrian-Nigerian was of one of this year’s LVMH prize finalists, and he’s definitely one to wash for next season.

Martine Rose

Martine Rose founded her self-titled label in 2007, which grew into a cult favorite menswear brand. Rose’s designs are inspired by her Jamaican-British heritage, and constantly challenge traditional gender norms.

Nicholas Daley

Nicholas Daley founded his self-titled fashion label in 2015. Strongly influenced by his Jamaican and Scottish heritage, his London-based line was this year’s LVMH Prize Finalist. Daley’s clothing focuses heavily on craftsmanship, and are all produced in the U.K.

Pyer Moss

Since founding his New York label in 2013, the Haitian-American designer has built his brand into one of the most talked-about fashion labels in America. Never afraid to use his platform to send a political message, Pyer Moss’s collections — which incorporate beautiful geometric designs and lines to evoke the Black American experience — have been worn by Caleb McLaughlin, ASAP Ferg, and Childish Gambino.

Romeo Hunte

Brooklyn-native, Romeo Hunte, launched his namesake fashion brand in 2014. Hunte’s line is a bold mix of elevated streetwear and modern tailoring, and has been worn by professional athletes like James Harden, Chris Paul, Victor Cruz, and more. Michelle Obama has also worn several of his designs.

Telfar

Queens native Telfar Clemens founded Telfar in 2005, and is known for pushing gender norms, which is pretty evident in its inclusive message, “It’s not for you, it’s for everyone.” His bestselling vegan tote bags — lovingly nicknamed “Bushwick Birkin” — became a hit, and Clemens received a CFDA Award nomination for American Accessories Designer of the Year.

Wales Bonner

Grace Wales Bonner founded her fashion label in 2014 based on the foundation of redefining luxury through a hybrid of European and Afro-Atlantic perspectives. The Central Saint Martins graduate’s designs can be found on celebrities like Harry Styles, Ashton Sanders, and Meghan Markle.

